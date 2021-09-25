Pokémon GO Announces Mega Absol's Arrival For Halloween 2021

Niantic has announced its Mega Raid slate for October 2021 in Pokémon GO. This announcement includes the arrival of Mega Absol, which is the first new Mega Pokémon added to the game since Mega Slowbro's arrival in June 2021. Let's get into the details.

Niantic posted the following details to the official Pokémon GO blog:

Mega Gengar will be appearing in Mega Raids from Friday, October 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Mega Absol will be appearing in Mega Raids from Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, November 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Mega Absol is going to be one of the most exciting raids in some time. Not only is it the first new Mega Raid since the early summer, it's also a highly desired Pokémon that trainers enjoyed raiding even before its Mega was release. Shiny Absol already has a boosted rate so it is unlikely that this Mega release will impact its currently high Shiny rate.

Niantic also announced Pokémon GO's Tier Five raids for all of October 2021, but there's nothing much here besides a new move for Darkrai and a new drive for Genesect. So far, Mega Absol is the most exciting detail of October 2021's raid. Here are the full details for the Tier Five offerings:

The Mythical Pokémon Genesect holding a Douse Drive will be appearing in five-star raids from Friday, October 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m to Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. This will be this particular Genesect's Pokémon GO debut! It will not be appearing as a Shiny Pokémon at this time. Altered Forme Giratina will be appearing in five-star raids from Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one! Darkrai that knows the attack Sludge Bomb will be appearing in five-star raids from Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, November 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. This is the first time that Darkrai will be appearing in Pokémon GO with this attack! If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one!