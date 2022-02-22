Pokémon GO Announces New Date For Air Adventures Global Event

The previously announced and subsequently delayed Pokémon Air Adventures is back on. Pokémon GO is celebrating this new travel-themed initiative in multiple ways, so let's get into the details so we can understand how both on-location players and remote trainers can take advantage of the offerings.

Niantic posted the following information to the Pokémon GO blog:

Beginning March 19, 2022 Pikachu wearing an Okinawa kariyushi shirt will be appearing in the wild in Okinawa! This special Pikachu will be appearing starting on Saturday, March 19, 2022, and will be available for over a year! Along with Pikachu wearing an Okinawa kariyushi shirt, keep an eye out for Corsola! In Japan, Corsola can be found only in some areas, including Okinawa.

Corsola was initially supposed to get a Shiny release with this event back when it was planned in 2021. However, the delay of the event pushed that off. Corsola, though, is a Johto species and all remaining Johto species will get their Shinies unlocked with Pokémon GO Tour: Johto this weekend.

The press release continues:

In Okinawa, Trainers will be able to discover new PokéStops at Poké Lids (special Pokémon-themed maintenance-hole covers) and various Okinawan tourist sites. Gifts at these PokéStops will include in-game Postcard illustrations not available anywhere else, so make sure to visit as many of them as you can!

This is all great for those playing in Okinawa of course, but our readers are going to want to know how they can participate from where they live in the world outside of this limited location. Currently, details are very scant but we do know there will be a global event that is described on the official Pokémon GO blog like this:

Pokémon Air Adventures x Pokémon GO Global Collaboration Event Tuesday, May 3, 2022, to Sunday, May 8, 2022 Trainers all over the world will be able to participate in a Pokémon Air Adventures collaboration event from Tuesday, May 3, 2022 to Sunday, May 8, 2022! In addition, Flying Pikachu with differently colored balloons will be appearing in all areas of Okinawa during this time. What's more, a special ticketed event will take place in Okinawa from Saturday, May 7, 2022 to Sunday, May 8, 2022! Stay tuned for more details on the worldwide and Okinawa-specific parts of the event!