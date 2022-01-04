Pokémon GO Announces New PokéStops For India In 2022

Pokémon GO has announced new PokéStops coming to India in 2022. Let's take a look at this new rollout, which was announced alongside this image of an intensely dense collection of PokéStops, will entail.

Over on the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced:

Today, we are happy to announce the addition of new Wayspots to help our current and future Trainers in India. We have also been accelerating Niantic reviews of nominations in India to reduce the backlog while we add new Wayspots. Starting in December, expect to see about 5,00,000 new Gyms and PokéStops in India, within Pokémon GO. They will be added between December 15, 2021 through February 2, 2022. These PokéStops will not have any images, however Trainers who are Level 38 and above are eligible to suggest new photos at PokéStops and Gyms. Read our our Support page for more details on how to add new photos. We are excited to see what amazing photos you submit. Also, Trainers who have achieved Level 38 and above, can also nominate places to be included on the Pokémon GO map. Learn more about how your contributions can be included and how you can review other Trainers' nominations.

Aside from this, there are a few details that have been confirmed about 2022's gameplay for all players. Those include:

Mountains of Power event: This one starts in just a few days. From Friday, January 7th, 2022, at 10 AM to Thursday, January 13th, 2022, at 8 PM local time, Trainers will "work with Spark" to activate the second part of the mysterious door teased throughout this Season by journeying through terrain reminiscent of the mountains found in regions like Johto and Sinnoh.

This one starts in just a few days. From Friday, January 7th, 2022, at 10 AM to Thursday, January 13th, 2022, at 8 PM local time, Trainers will "work with Spark" to activate the second part of the mysterious door teased throughout this Season by journeying through terrain reminiscent of the mountains found in regions like Johto and Sinnoh. Kanto Power Plant event: This is the event that will, I believe, lead to the release of Helioptile. From Wednesday, January 19th, 2022, at 10 AM to Tuesday, February 1st, 2022, at 10 AM local time, Trainers will work "with Spark to gather up some electrifying Pokémon to activate the final part of the mysterious door." Interestingly, the teaser ends with a reference to "nefarious forces have also caught wind of the door and the power it may contain." Could this be a Team GO Rocket-centric event?