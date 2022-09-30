Pokémon GO Announces October 2022 Spotlights & Shiny Shedinja

Big Pokémon GO news! Niantic has announced the next wave of content coming to the game in October 2022, which will lead us into the Halloween 2022 event. However, one of the most exciting aspects of the month's new content begins on the first of the month… which is tomorrow. We are getting a Pokémon as the weekly Research Breakthrough that will be available in its Shiny form for the first time. Let's get into the details of the Research Breakthrough and the Tuesday Spotlight Hours.

The Research Breakthrough of the month for October 2022 is Shedinja. Shedinja can be encountered in its Shiny form for the first time ever. Savvy trainers who plan to hit their Research Breakthrough by October 4th at the latest will be able to enjoy three Shedinja encounters in October. Shedinja has been extremely limited in the past, so you are going to want to get as many encounters as you can, considering its Shiny is now released. Shedinja is part of the Nincada family, but it cannot be obtained through evolution, which means that an outright catch is the only way to obtain Shiny Shedinja in Pokémon GO.

There are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in October 2022:

October 4th, 2022: Purrloin with double XP for evolving Pokémon

Purrloin with double XP for evolving Pokémon October 11th, 2022: Haunter with double Stardust for catching Pokémon

Haunter with double Stardust for catching Pokémon October 18th, 2022: Misdreavus with double XP for catching Pokémon

Misdreavus with double XP for catching Pokémon October 25th, 2022: Shuppet with double XP for evolving Pokémon. Niantic notes, "Bring your Buddy Pokémon to witness something special at the beginning and end of this Spotlight Hour."

Unfortunately, Purrloin Spotlight Hour is coming a month too soon. Shiny Purloin will be released for Pokémon GO Safari Zone: Singapore in November, meaning that we are about to get a flood of non-Shiny Purrloin just a month before we'd be able to hunt it! This does free us up for an hour of evolution to take advantage of that double XP, though.