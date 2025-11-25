Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: holiday event, pokemon, pokemon go, Precious Paths

Pokémon GO Announces Precious Paths Season For December

Gigantamax Meowth, Clobbopus, and new costumes for Sudowoodo and Charjabug are just a part of what's coming to Pokémon GO soon.

Article Summary Pokémon GO's Precious Paths season spotlights Kalos with new Pokémon, events, and special research.

Gigantamax Meowth, Clobbopus, and costumed Sudowoodo and Charjabug debut in seasonal events.

Egg hatches, rare Shinies, updated Community Day dates, and GO Battle League cups headlining.

Exclusive bonuses, new Master Ball research, and enhanced GO Pass rewards await active Trainers.

With the current season, Tales of Transformation, wrapping up in Pokémon GO, Niantic is looking ahead. The newly announced Precious Paths season will run from December until early March. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Precious Paths Season in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: December 2, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. – March 3, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. local time

December 2, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. – March 3, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. local time Precious Paths Special Research: This seasonal Special Research will be free to claim from Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 9:59 a.m. local time. As with previous seasonal Special Research, pages of tasks will unlock as the season progresses.

This seasonal Special Research will be free to claim from Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 9:59 a.m. local time. As with previous seasonal Special Research, pages of tasks will unlock as the season progresses. Masterwork Research: A new Masterwork Research rewarding a Master Ball will be available for $7.99 from Tuesday, December 2, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, February 22, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

A new Masterwork Research rewarding a Master Ball will be available for $7.99 from Tuesday, December 2, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, February 22, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time. New Pokémon: New species: Clobbopus and its evolution Grapploct will arrive in a future event. Costumes: New Costumed Pokémon will be revealed in future events, including Sudowoodo and Charjabug which will appear during the Holiday Event 2025. New Max Battle releases: Gigantamax Meowth, Dynamax Hitmonlee, Dynamax Hitmonchan

Community Day Dates: December 6 – 7, 2025: 2025 Catch-Up Community Day January 4, 2026: Community Day Classic, TBA January 18, 2026: Community Day, TBA February 1, 2026: Community Day, TBA

Eggs: 2 KM: Cleffa (can be Shiny), Smoochum (can be Shiny), Bergmite (can be Shiny), and more 5 KM: Audino (can be Shiny), Elgyem (can be Shiny), Snom, and more. Adventure Sync Rewards: Bonsly (can be Shiny), Riolu (can be Shiny), Archen (can be Shiny), and more. 7 KM Eggs: Alolan Diglett (can be Shiny), Galarian Zigzaggon (can be Shiny), Galarian Stunfisk (can be Shiny), and more. Route Rewards from Matteo: Hisuian Growlithe (can be Shiny), Galarian Slowpoke (can be Shiny), White Stripe Basculin (can be Shiny), and more. 10 KM Eggs: Beldum (can be Shiny), Tinkatink, and more. Adventure Sync Rewards: Beldum (can be Shiny), Drampa (can be Shiny), Dreepy, and more.

Seasonal bonuses: One additional Special Trade per day. Increased Stardust for the first catch of the day. Increased friendship bonus damage dealt by Pokémon in raids.

Other Features: GO Pass and GO Pass Deluxe remain available. Hitting milestones will unlock the following bonuses: Rank 25: Open up to 40 Gifts per day. Receive up to 125 Gifts per day from spinning PokéStop and Gym Photo Discs. Hold up to 30 Gifts in your Item Bag. Deluxe Rank 25: Open up to 50 Gifts per day. Receive up to 150 Gifts per day from spinning PokéStop and Gym Photo Discs. Hold up to 40 Gifts in your Item Bag. Rank 50: 2x Daily Adventure Incense duration. Rank 75: 2x Stardust and XP from hatching Eggs. GO Battle League: Holiday Cup, Sunshine Cup, Love Cup, and more. Pokéstop Showcases Research Breakthrough: Galarian Mr. Mime (can be Shiny), Lapras (can be Shiny), Snorlax (can be Shiny), Sinistea (can be Shiny), Honedge, and Dreepy.



