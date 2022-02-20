Pokémon GO Battle League Delivers An Unrated Season 11

Pokémon GO has announced the initial details of the next season of their PVP platform GO Battle League. Let's get into the details of the upcoming unranked GO Battle League Season 11.

Here's what Niantic had to say over on the Pokémon GO blog:

GO Battle League Season 10 will be extended until March 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT –8) rather than the previously announced end date of February 28, 2022. The next Season will begin immediately on March 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT –8) and run concurrently with the next in-game Season until June 1, 2022. at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT –8). GO Battle League seasons will run concurrently with in-game Seasons moving forward.

I don't quite get why this was such a major part of the announcement, as that is… one day's difference. Niantic generally communicates much bigger changes through Twitter rather than even listing it on the blog, so I had to do a double-take on this one to see if I was missing information. Let's take a look at the true meat and potatoes of the announcement, which is of course about Pokémon GO Battle League Season 11:

Rankings will cap at Rank 20, and there will be no visible ratings.

This isn't a full GBL Season announcement, so this is just going to leave us wondering what impact this may have. What I'm personally curious about is if hitting Rank 20 will allow us to encounter Pikachu Libre.

Cups will rotate weekly and will feature re-runs of former special cups.

I like to hear it! I'd certainly love to see the Master League Premier Cup return without the awful "Classic" element.

The Season will be used as an opportunity to test some possible new formats for GO Battle Days and their reward structures.

I'd love to see a return to previous GO Battle Day events where a Pokémon encounter like Marril or Pidgey was the focus.

Attack changes or attack availability updates—as typically seen at the beginning of most GO Battle League seasons— will not be made in order to maintain stability for Pokémon Battles as the World Championship Series circuit begins. Rankings for Season 10 will be used to determine early registration eligibility for the Pokémon GO World Championship Series.