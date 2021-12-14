Pokémon GO Battle League Season 10 Switches To Ultra League

GO Battle League Season Ten continues in Pokémon GO. The first round offered up Great League, and that has now wrapped up. GBL has officially switched over to Ultra League offerings including the standard Ultra League and Ultra League Remix. Both leagues have a limit of 2,500 CP per Pokémon, with the Remix version banning the top used species.

Here is the rest of the GO Battle League Season 10 schedule in Pokémon GO:

December 16th Holiday Cup: This special cup will take place along with Ultra League and Ultra League Remix.

December 27th – January 10th Master League Master League Classic Holiday Cup (ends December 31st) Triple Stardust will be rewarded from rewards throughout this period. This does not include end of set rewards.

January 10th – January 24th Great League Sinnoh Cup

January 24th – February 7th Ultra League Ultra League Premier Classic

February 7th – February 21st Master League Master League Premier Classic Love Cup Triple Stardust will be rewarded from rewards throughout this period. This does not include end of set rewards.

February 21st – February 28th Great League Ultra League Master League Johto Cup

Season 10 GO Battle Days Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time: The Master League and the Master League Classic will be active. Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time: The Great League and the Sinnoh Cup will be active. Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time: The Ultra League and the UL Premier Classic will be active.



Stay tuned for the meta rankings, breaking down which species Pokémon GO players should bring into Ultra League and Ultra League Remix bouts. You can also expect rankings for the Holiday Cup once that goes live. The Holiday Cup has special requirements. It uses the Great League CP limit of 1500 and only permits Normal-, Grass-, Ice-, Flying-, and Ghost-type Pokémon. All dual-type species who share one of the above are permitted to enter as well.