Creepy Tale 2 Will Launch Onto Steam Next Week

Indie game studio Creepy Brothers revealed today that their upcoming sequel Creepy Tale 2 will be coming out on Steam next week. The first game came out back in February 2020 and got a little bit of praise for the storytelling, but it also got swept up in the middle of news about the pandemic and didn't get some of the attention it probably deserved. This new game seeks to improve on the original in many different aspects from gameplay to design to the new story being told. You can read more about it below as the game will release on July 16th.

Creepy Tale 2 is the new entry of the Creepy Tale series, a puzzle adventure series inspired by the old, dark European fairy tales we know from our childhood. Its development started in Summer 2020, just a month after the first part was announced for Nintendo Switch. It follows the adventures of Lars and Elllie, a brother and sister who get involved with dark forces which threaten to tear their kingdom (and lives) apart. Lars will learn that Ellie has been kidnapped and bewitched to force her to help the evil entity in feeding from other kids. And she's not the only victim! The princess of the kingdom suffered the same fate. To restore the peace, this brave boy will have to face his biggest fears and join a motley crew of magic creatures. Only he can save his sister and put this disgrace to an end. Solve ingenious puzzles that will lead Lars to his sister and the creature behind her kidnap.

Enjoy a narrative-focused, accessible gameplay suitable for any kind of player.

Explore a kingdom widely inspired by the legends of Central European oral tradition, where magic creatures try to coexist peacefully with mankind — and, sometimes, even protect them from evil forces.

Feel the gloomy essence of this creepy tale through its decadent cartoonish art style, aesthetically similar to games like Knock-knock! and Don't Starve.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Creepy Tale 2 – Official Teaser (https://youtu.be/hAk4MURv3pg)