Pokémon GO Battle League Season 6 Part 2: Top Great League Meta

The second half of GO Battle League Season Six kicks off today in Pokémon GO at 1 PM Pacific. It will begin with a run of Great League exclusive battles, which limits the CP of Pokémon used in PVP bouts to 1500. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Great League battles.

According to PVPoke, a platform that plugs in the stats of each species to determine the top meta of each league and cup has the top twenty Great League choices in Pokémon GO listed as:

Azumarill powered up with XL Candy: Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump Galarian Stunfisk: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake Azumarill: Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump Medicham powered up with XL Candy: Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide Defense Forme Deoxys: Counter, Rock Slide, Thunderbolt Lickitung powered up with XL Candy: Lick, Body Slam, Power Whip Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wage Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave Diggersby powered up with XL Candy: Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake Bastiodon powered up with XL Candy: Smack Down, Stone Edge, Flamethrower Mantine: Bubble, Bubble Beam, Ice Beam Altaria: Dragon Breath, Sky Attack, Dragon Pulse Scrafty: Counter, Foul Play, Power-Up, Punch Shadow Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Sableye powered up with XL Candy: Shadow Claw, Foul Play, Return (exclusive to Purified Sableye) Wobbuffet: Counter, Return (exclusive to Purified Wobbuffet), Mirror Coat Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide Meganium: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, Earthquake Sirfetch'd: Counter, Leaf Blade, Close Combat

Keep in mind that the meta is always shifting due to changes in the effectiveness of certain moves, so be sure to check frequently as to whether your team remains at the top of the Pokémon GO PVP meta.