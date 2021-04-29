Pokémon GO Battle League Season 7: Ultra League Meta April 2021

The GO Battle League Season Seven is on its final leg in Pokémon GO. Great League and Great League Remix have wrapped up, and now Ultra League, which limits Pokémon to a CP of 2500, is currently active. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Ultra League battles right now.

According to PVPoke, a platform that plugs in the stats of each species to determine the top meta of each league and cup, has the top twenty Ultra League choices in Pokémon GO listed as:

Registeel (powered up with Candy XL): Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast Talonflame (powered up with Candy XL): Incinerate, Brave Bird, Flame Charge Shadow Abomasnow (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Abomasnow (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Galarian Stunfisk (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak Registeel: Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon Politoed (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Blizzard Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Mandibuzz (powered up with Candy XL): Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace Umbreon (powered up with Candy XL): Snarl, Foul Play, Last Resort Ferrothorn (powered up with Candy XL): Bullet Seed, Power Whip, Flash Cannon Meganium (powered up with Candy XL): Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, Earthquake Articuno: Ice Shard, Icy Wind, Hurricane Steelix (powered up with Candy XL): Dragon Tail, Earthquake, Crunch Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Perrserker (powered up with Candy XL): Shadow Claw, Close Combat, Foul Play Lapras (powered up with Candy XL): Ice Shard, Surf, Ice Beam Shadow Politoed (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Blizzard

This time around, we saw fewer major changes and more minor. Altered Forme Giratina rose up a couple of spots while Shadow Politoed, which previously narrowly missed the Top 20, raised a spot to knock off Regirock, who has now actually slipped to the 26th rank.