Pokémon GO Battle League Ssn 8: Great League Remix Meta July 2021

GO Battle League Season Eight has begun in Pokémon GO. This time around, there is brand new content, including the GO Battle League exclusive Pokémon Mienfoo, available through Pokémon GO's PVP platform. Season Eight has switched over to Great League, which has a CP limit of 1,500 per Pokémon. This time around, though, there is another option: Great League Remix. Great League Remix bans the Top 20 most-used species. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Great League Remix bouts right now.

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Great League Remix are:

Diggersby (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake Registeel: Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon Madibuzz: Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace Regirock: Lock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast Nidoqueen: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power Snowy Forme Castform: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Blizzard Whiscash: Mud Shot, Mud Bomb, Blizzard Shadow Nidoqueen: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide Lickitung (powered up with Candy XL): Lick, Body Slam, Power Whip Dewgong: Ice Shard, Icy Wind, Water Pulse Chansey (powered up with Candy XL): Pound, Psychic, Hyper Beam Shadow Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Shadow Beedrill: Poison Jab, X-Scissor, Drill Run Rainy Forme Castform: Water Gun, Water-type Weather Ball, Thunder Zweilous: Dragon Breath, Body Slam, Dark Pulse Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide Mantine: Bubble, Bubble Beam, Ice Beam

The species banned from Pokémon GO's Great League Remix include:

Venusaur

Alolan Ninetales

Alolan Marowak

Meganium

Azumarill

Politoed

Umbreon

Skarmory

Swampert

Pelipper

Vigoroth

Medicham

Altaria

Defense Forme Deoxys

Bastiodon

Toxicroak

Scrafty

Galvantula

Galarian Stunfisk

Talonflame