Pokémon GO Battle League Ssn 8: Great League Remix Meta July 2021

GO Battle League Season Eight has begun in Pokémon GO. This time around, there is brand new content, including the GO Battle League exclusive Pokémon Mienfoo, available through Pokémon GO's PVP platform. Season Eight has switched over to Great League, which has a CP limit of 1,500 per Pokémon. This time around, though, there is another option: Great League Remix. Great League Remix bans the Top 20 most-used species. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Great League Remix bouts right now.

GBL graphic in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Great League Remix are:

  1. Diggersby (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake
  2. Registeel: Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon
  3. Madibuzz: Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace
  4. Regirock: Lock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast
  5. Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast
  6. Nidoqueen: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power
  7. Snowy Forme Castform: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Blizzard
  8. Whiscash: Mud Shot, Mud Bomb, Blizzard
  9. Shadow Nidoqueen: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power
  10. Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
  11. Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide
  12. Lickitung (powered up with Candy XL): Lick, Body Slam, Power Whip
  13. Dewgong: Ice Shard, Icy Wind, Water Pulse
  14. Chansey (powered up with Candy XL): Pound, Psychic, Hyper Beam
  15. Shadow Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
  16. Shadow Beedrill: Poison Jab, X-Scissor, Drill Run
  17. Rainy Forme Castform: Water Gun, Water-type Weather Ball, Thunder
  18. Zweilous: Dragon Breath, Body Slam, Dark Pulse
  19. Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide
  20. Mantine: Bubble, Bubble Beam, Ice Beam

The species banned from Pokémon GO's Great League Remix include:

  • Venusaur
  • Alolan Ninetales
  • Alolan Marowak
  • Meganium
  • Azumarill
  • Politoed
  • Umbreon
  • Skarmory
  • Swampert
  • Pelipper
  • Vigoroth
  • Medicham
  • Altaria
  • Defense Forme Deoxys
  • Bastiodon
  • Toxicroak
  • Scrafty
  • Galvantula
  • Galarian Stunfisk
  • Talonflame

