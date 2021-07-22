Pokémon GO Battle League Ssn 8: Great League Remix Meta July 2021
GO Battle League Season Eight has begun in Pokémon GO. This time around, there is brand new content, including the GO Battle League exclusive Pokémon Mienfoo, available through Pokémon GO's PVP platform. Season Eight has switched over to Great League, which has a CP limit of 1,500 per Pokémon. This time around, though, there is another option: Great League Remix. Great League Remix bans the Top 20 most-used species. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Great League Remix bouts right now.
The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Great League Remix are:
- Diggersby (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake
- Registeel: Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon
- Madibuzz: Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace
- Regirock: Lock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast
- Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast
- Nidoqueen: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power
- Snowy Forme Castform: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Blizzard
- Whiscash: Mud Shot, Mud Bomb, Blizzard
- Shadow Nidoqueen: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power
- Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
- Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide
- Lickitung (powered up with Candy XL): Lick, Body Slam, Power Whip
- Dewgong: Ice Shard, Icy Wind, Water Pulse
- Chansey (powered up with Candy XL): Pound, Psychic, Hyper Beam
- Shadow Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
- Shadow Beedrill: Poison Jab, X-Scissor, Drill Run
- Rainy Forme Castform: Water Gun, Water-type Weather Ball, Thunder
- Zweilous: Dragon Breath, Body Slam, Dark Pulse
- Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide
- Mantine: Bubble, Bubble Beam, Ice Beam
The species banned from Pokémon GO's Great League Remix include:
- Venusaur
- Alolan Ninetales
- Alolan Marowak
- Meganium
- Azumarill
- Politoed
- Umbreon
- Skarmory
- Swampert
- Pelipper
- Vigoroth
- Medicham
- Altaria
- Defense Forme Deoxys
- Bastiodon
- Toxicroak
- Scrafty
- Galvantula
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Talonflame