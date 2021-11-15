Pokémon GO BDSP Celebration Event Part One Begins Tomorrow

The newest Pokémon GO event begins tomorrow. This Sinnoh-focused event celebrates the release of the new Nintendo Switch games, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Let's take a look at what this event has to offer so you can prepare a strategy for your gameplay.

Here is a full breakdown of what's going on in Pokémon GO for the Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Celebration Part One:

Timing: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Part Two will take over when this wraps up.

Turtwig wearing Lucas's hat Chimchar wearing Lucas's hat Piplup wearing Lucas's hat

Spawns: Turtwig wearing Lucas's hat Chimchar wearing Lucas's hat Piplup wearing Lucas's hat Seel Murkrow Poochyena Aron Bidoof Kricketot Buneary Stunky Scyther Larvitar Plat Cloak Burmy Buizel

Eggs: Budew Bonsly Happiny Mime Jr. Riolu

Field Research Pokémon encounters: Bagon Sandy Cloak Burmy Trash Cloak Burmy Shieldon Turtwig wearing Lucas's hat Chimchar wearing Lucas's hat Piplup wearing Lucas's hat

Bonus features: 1/2 Incubator Distance 1/3 Super Incubator Distance



Stay tuned for a separate piece breaking down the event's raid rotation.

Overall, the best feature of the event is the global availability of Mime Jr. This Shiny-capable Baby Pokémon has previously been exclusive to Europe but will be hatchable throughout the event. Bonsly and Riolu are also major incentives to crack open 7 KM Gift Eggs so be sure to clear your Egg storage out today and don't spin any stops or open any gifts until the event goes live.

Here's what Niantic had to say about the event over at the official Pokémon GO blog:

Experience the Sinnoh region in an adventure reborn with Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl! In celebration of the release of these games on Nintendo Switch, Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region will be appearing more often in Pokémon GO. Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup wearing special Sinnoh-inspired hats will be appearing in the wild, and avatar items inspired by those same first partner Pokémon will be available in the shop.