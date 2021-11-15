Pokémon GO BDSP Celebration Event Part One Begins Tomorrow
The newest Pokémon GO event begins tomorrow. This Sinnoh-focused event celebrates the release of the new Nintendo Switch games, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Let's take a look at what this event has to offer so you can prepare a strategy for your gameplay.
Here is a full breakdown of what's going on in Pokémon GO for the Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Celebration Part One:
- Timing: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Part Two will take over when this wraps up.
- Featured Costume Pokémon:
- Turtwig wearing Lucas's hat
- Chimchar wearing Lucas's hat
- Piplup wearing Lucas's hat
- Spawns:
- Turtwig wearing Lucas's hat
- Chimchar wearing Lucas's hat
- Piplup wearing Lucas's hat
- Seel
- Murkrow
- Poochyena
- Aron
- Bidoof
- Kricketot
- Buneary
- Stunky
- Scyther
- Larvitar
- Plat Cloak Burmy
- Buizel
- Eggs:
- Budew
- Bonsly
- Happiny
- Mime Jr.
- Riolu
- Field Research Pokémon encounters:
- Bagon
- Sandy Cloak Burmy
- Trash Cloak Burmy
- Shieldon
- Turtwig wearing Lucas's hat
- Chimchar wearing Lucas's hat
- Piplup wearing Lucas's hat
- Bonus features:
- 1/2 Incubator Distance
- 1/3 Super Incubator Distance
Stay tuned for a separate piece breaking down the event's raid rotation.
Overall, the best feature of the event is the global availability of Mime Jr. This Shiny-capable Baby Pokémon has previously been exclusive to Europe but will be hatchable throughout the event. Bonsly and Riolu are also major incentives to crack open 7 KM Gift Eggs so be sure to clear your Egg storage out today and don't spin any stops or open any gifts until the event goes live.
Here's what Niantic had to say about the event over at the official Pokémon GO blog:
Experience the Sinnoh region in an adventure reborn with Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl! In celebration of the release of these games on Nintendo Switch, Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region will be appearing more often in Pokémon GO. Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup wearing special Sinnoh-inspired hats will be appearing in the wild, and avatar items inspired by those same first partner Pokémon will be available in the shop.