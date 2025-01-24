Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, Lunar New Year, pokemon

Pokémon GO Celebrates Its Snakes With The Lunar New Year Event

Pokémon GO celebrates the Year of the Snake with the upcoming annual Lunar New Year event, which will focus on a Shiny-boosted Ekans.

Catch wild spawns like Ekans, Onix, and rare Gyarados with increased Shiny chances.

Enjoy bonuses like Lucky Pokémon trades, increased Shiny odds, and themed Field Research.

Exclusive Timed Research offers Lucky Eggs, Incubators, and special Pokémon encounters.

Ekans gets the spotlight in the upcoming Pokémon GO event celebrating the Lunar New Year. Every year, Niantic celebrates the Lunar New Year with a special event focusing on species themed to the Chinese Zodiac calendar. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the 2025 Lunar New Year event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Wednesday, January 29, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Wednesday, January 29, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time Wild Spawns: Ekans (can be Shiny), Onix (can be Shiny), Snivy (can be Shiny), Darumaka (can be Shiny), and Dunsparce (can be Shiny). Rare spawns include Gyarados (can be Shiny) and Dratini (can be Shiny).

Ekans (can be Shiny), Onix (can be Shiny), Snivy (can be Shiny), Darumaka (can be Shiny), and Dunsparce (can be Shiny). Rare spawns include Gyarados (can be Shiny) and Dratini (can be Shiny). Event bonuses: Increased chance to get Lucky Pokémon in trades. Increased chance to become Lucky Friends. Increased Shiny odds for Ekans. Field Research tasks will award Stardust and encounters with event-themed Pokémon Event-themed Timed Research will be available throughout the event that will invite Trainers to follow Routes to earn XP, Stardust, and 10 Zygarde Cells. Event-themed Collection Challenges will award Stardust.

2 km Eggs: Makuhita (can be Shiny), Nosepass (can be Shiny), Meditite (can be Shiny), Duskull (can be Shiny), Skorupi (can be Shiny)

Makuhita (can be Shiny), Nosepass (can be Shiny), Meditite (can be Shiny), Duskull (can be Shiny), Skorupi (can be Shiny) Paid Timed Research: Trainers will be able to purchase an event-exclusive Timed Research, which will reward: Two Lucky Eggs One Incubator Encounters with Ekans and Nosepass Niantic writes: "Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends with whom they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time."

Trainers will be able to purchase an event-exclusive Timed Research, which will reward:

