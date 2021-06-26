Pokémon GO Changes Raid Visuals With "Together We Raid"

Raids have gotten a major makeover ahead of this summer's GO Fest 2021 in Pokémon GO. After announcing that "every Legendary Pokémon" will return to Pokémon GO for the event (quotations being used due to what seems the absolute snubbing Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion in the schedule), Niantic went on to inform players that changes are coming to raids beyond just the aesthetic. The "Together We Raid" initiative has now gone into effect and has, among other things, begun to give trainers spotlights based on performance.

On the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced "Together We Raid," writing:

Raid Battles will see the following updates. Trainer Achievements: Complete certain actions during a raid and you may be featured afterwards! Art and user experience updates: Raids will look better than ever. Various quality-of-life updates will be implemented.

As far as the artwork, part of the change is that raids will now showcase a color scheme to match the color of the Pokémon GO Team that holds the Gym at the time of the raid.

Trainer Achievements are designed to celebrate Trainers of all levels for taking part in a raid. For example, at the conclusion of a raid, Trainers who dealt the most damage or used a Mega-Evolved Pokémon will be showcased for being valuable participants in the battle.

Trainer Achievements that we currently know about that have been introduced to Pokémon GO include:

Delivering the final attack

Dealing the most damage overall

Keeping a single Pokémon in battle for the longest time of all participants

Using the tallest Pokémon among all participants in battle

Joining the raid from furthest distance

Using a Mega-Evolved Pokémon during the battle

Changing your avatar's clothing or pose

Using the most Charged Attacks of all participants

That all seems self explanatory except the change of the avatar's pose or clothing. What, during the raid? We'll need more on that one.

They went on to write:

The first time you earn a Trainer Achievement, you'll receive a medal that you can level up from bronze, to silver, and finally to gold. You can even download your Trainer Achievement Card featuring your avatar to share with your friends on social media and more. Art and UX updates are also coming to raids, and the way Raid Battles look will be getting a makeover ahead of the summer. The stadium where Raid Battles take place will have a whole new look, and there will be other visual updates as well.

In addition to all of this, there is word from dataminers on the Silph Road reddit that the next update should finally allow Pokémon GO players to click through raid rewards again. All of this seems to add up to a nice quality-of-life update to what remains the most popular aspect of Pokémon GO.