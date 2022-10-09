Pokémon GO Community Day Classic Brings Back Dratini

Pokémon GO has announced another Community Day Classic. This event brings back a previously featured Community Day Pokémon for another feature that co-exists with the month's normal Community Day. The next Community Day Classic will take place in November, and it will feature the Dragon-type Pokémon Dratini. Let's get into the details.

Here are the details for Community Day Classic: Dreaming of Dratini in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, November 5th, 2022 from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

Saturday, November 5th, 2022 from 2 PM to 5 PM local time. Feature: Dratini will be appearing in the wild with an increased Shiny rate. During event hours and up to two hours after (7 PM local time), Dratini and Dragonair that are evolved all the way up to Dragonite will be suited with the original Community Day Charged Attack of Draco Meteor.

Dratini will be appearing in the wild with an increased Shiny rate. During event hours and up to two hours after (7 PM local time), Dratini and Dragonair that are evolved all the way up to Dragonite will be suited with the original Community Day Charged Attack of Draco Meteor. Features: A $1 USD Community Day Special Research ticket in the in-game shop. Triple Catch Stardust Three-hour incense Three-hour Lure Modules Dratini photobombing GO Snapshots



In addition to this Community Day Classic, Niantic also announced the Festival of Lights event this past weekend. This event will include:

Date and time: Friday, October 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, October 17, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Friday, October 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, October 17, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Alolan species drop: Morelull, a Grass/Fairy-type, arrives in Pokémon GO for the first time. It will be available in the wild, in Tier One raids, and in Field Research. Morelull will be able to evolve into Shiinotic with 50 Morelull Candy.

Morelull, a Grass/Fairy-type, arrives in Pokémon GO for the first time. It will be available in the wild, in Tier One raids, and in Field Research. Morelull will be able to evolve into Shiinotic with 50 Morelull Candy. Timed Research: Trainers will be able to unlock the "Sparkler pose" through this questline that must be completed during the event.

Trainers will be able to unlock the "Sparkler pose" through this questline that must be completed during the event. Wild spawns : Pikachu, Vulpix, Magnemite, Chinchou, Litwick, Litelo, Dedenne, and Morelull. Notably, Galarian Ponyta which has a terrific Shiny form will be a rare spawn along with Togedemaru. Other species will be spawning from Incense, including Alolan Geodude, Blitzle, Darumake, Litwick, Dedenne, Morelull, Galarian Ponyta (rare spawn), and Galarian Darumaka (rare spawn).

: Pikachu, Vulpix, Magnemite, Chinchou, Litwick, Litelo, Dedenne, and Morelull. Notably, Galarian Ponyta which has a terrific Shiny form will be a rare spawn along with Togedemaru. Other species will be spawning from Incense, including Alolan Geodude, Blitzle, Darumake, Litwick, Dedenne, Morelull, Galarian Ponyta (rare spawn), and Galarian Darumaka (rare spawn). Field research: Completing tasks will lead to encounters with Galarian Ponyta, Electabuzz, Magmar, Chinchou, Blitzle, Dedenne, and Morelull.

Completing tasks will lead to encounters with Galarian Ponyta, Electabuzz, Magmar, Chinchou, Blitzle, Dedenne, and Morelull. Event bonuses: Double catch XP Double catch Candy Two-hour Incense Event-themed Stickers Increased Shiny rate for Chinchou Some Pokémon will glow at night

Raids: Tier One: Galarian Ponyta, Darumaka, Dedenne, Morelull Tier Three: Alolan Raichu, Galarian Weezing, Mawile, Hisuian Braviary Tier Five: Xerneas Mega: Mega Manectric

