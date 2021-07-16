Pokémon GO Countdown: 1 Days Until GO Fest 2021

The countdown to GO Fest 2021 in Pokémon GO has begun! This is the second year in a row that Niantic is hosting GO Fest as a remote event, allowing players to participate in the festivities from home for a fraction of last year's price. GO Fest 2021 will run on Saturday, July 17th from 10 AM through 6 PM and Sunday, July 18th from 10 AM – 6 PM. Day One will focus mostly on Pokémon in the wild, with habitat-themed hours and a boosted Shiny rate. Day Two will focus on raids, with every Legendary Pokémon featured in the history of the game (at least one Forme of each) coming back to Tier Fives. As we get closer and closer to the launch of GO Fest 2021, you can stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for coverage of the event as well as helpful preparation guides.

This time, as we are one day away, here is an easy-to-understand breakdown of the new Shinies that we know from the initial announcement will be coming to Pokémon GO for GO Fest 2021. We expect secret Shinies to drop, so be sure to stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for new information.

The new Shinies include:

Whismur- available in the wild whether or not you have a ticket

Chimecho – available in the wild whether or not you have a ticket

Audino – available in the wild whether or not you have a ticket

Tympole – available in the wild whether or not you have a ticket

Sawk – attracted to Incense for ticket holders during Ocean Beach hours

Throh – attracted to Incense for ticket holders during Desert Mountain hours

Unown F – attracted to Incense for ticket holders during all hours

It has not yet been confirmed but it is assumed that both costume Gardevoir and Flygon will be released. Gardevoir is attracted to Incense for ticket holders during Cave hours with Flygon attracted to Incense for ticket holders during Desert Mountain hours.

Costume Galarian Zigzagoon and costume Galarian Ponyta are set to appear in Tier One raids and it is assumed they will be Shiny-capable. Niantic has not yet confirmed this.

To tune in to all of our GO Fest 2021 coverage, be sure to check our event tag every day.

DAYS REMAINING UNTIL POKÉMON GO FEST 2021:

1