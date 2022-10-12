Pokémon GO Event Review: Evolving Stars May Be The Worst Event Ever

October is often seen as the most exciting time to play Pokémon GO. We have the Halloween Event coming up, Ghosts in the wild, and can often expect solid Team GO Rocket content. However, this year, Niantic kicked off October with an event called Evolving Stars that started the month on a strange and sour note.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Xerneas: I'm going to break a rule here just so this review doesn't come off as too negative. Xerneas wasn't part of Evolving Stars, as the raid rotation is unrelated and carried on after the event was done, but at least we had something to hunt with this Legendary Pokémon's Shiny drop. Outside of this event, there was virtually nothing to do in Pokémon GO for a week due to this absolutely horrendous event.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Nothing new: There was nothing to do during Evolving Stars. There was no Shiny release, no new species drop outside of a one-time evolution, which we will cover in the next bullet, no new Mega to farm Enery for, no fun rewards from the Collection Challenges… nothing. The species in the wild were mostly uninteresting evolved forms. The Collection Challenges offered only evolution items that most players delete anyway. The wild and raids were barren outside of Xerneas. As a Day One player, I can't imagine a more boring event, and that's not even because it came after the incredible Fashion Week 2022. There was very simply nothing of consequence added to the game during this event. Worse, there was nothing even fun to do in the short term.

Cosmoem's release: Cosmoem was released not through an encounter or unlock that you had to earn like with Hoopa Unbound, but instead through a task that simply appeared: Evolve a Cosmog. I couldn't imagine a lazier and less player-friendly way to roll out this evolution. While Niantic promised that we'd get another Cosmog to catch in the future, players also largely didn't want to evolve their first Cosmog. I sure didn't.

Overall

Evolving Stars was an event that offered not even one single fun element and tasked players with an evolution that many didn't even want to complete with just one Cosmog. This could be the worst event that Niantic has ever hosted in Pokémon GO.