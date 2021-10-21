Pokémon GO Event Review: Halloween 2021 Event Part One

Niantic delivers a lackluster Halloween 2021 Event in Pokémon GO this year, with Part One disappointing on almost every level. Let's take a look at what went wrong.

What worked for this Pokémon GO event

New costumes: Three new Shiny-capable costumed Pokémon is a win to me. This aspect of the event is unfortunately overshadowed by one of the didn't works below but taken at face value, this is a win.

What didn't work for this Pokémon GO event

Honestly, too much: This event was a bit of a mess. My biggest critique is that unlike last year having a bad Tier Five raid feature, this year has a lot wrong with it. That in and of itself is a huge bummer.

Overall

Compared to previous years, Pokémon GO's Halloween event for 2021 was shockingly bad in its first part. Part Two looks to be a bit better but this is a symptom of Niantic's disconnect with the fanbase's desires. This was not a problem in the past, especially with this event. Whatever went into making this event the disaster that it is… it's something Niantic should address, as this was previously the most exciting time to play Pokémon GO. Now, I've never been less interested in opening the app.