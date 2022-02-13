Pokémon GO Event Review: Hoppip Community Day

Yesterday, Niantic kicked off the second Pokémon GO Community Day of 2022 featuring Hoppip. Let's see if Hoppip Community Day continues the streak of hits that this one-time fan-favorite monthly event has enjoyed.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Hoppip is a terrific choice as a three-stage species that hadn't yet had a Shiny release. Now, yes, it was set to be released along with the other Johto species during the upcoming Johto Tour, but so are a handful of other species. Giving a three-stager this day takes the pressure off the Johto hunt a little, and there still are a great number of Shinies to hunt for that event. Theme: I'm noticing that Niantic is leaning more into connective themes this season. Spheal was the January Community Day species due to it being an Ice-type in wintertime and Hoppip, a species based on flowers, enjoyed its Community Day during the flower-themed Valentine's Day 2022 Event. I'd like to see this continue… especially if it means we'll get a Ghost-type choice for October 2022. Litwick, please.

Pokémon GO Tour: Johto track issue: It's pretty lame that Niantic announced this event after breaking down what each color-based track of the Johto Tour included. Because Hoppip was not released as a Shiny at the time of the announcement, it was seen as a major incentive to pick a track that had Hoppip if you're a fan of that Shiny. Niantic could have made this less annoying by simply announcing Hoppip Community Day earlier.

Conclusion

While Niantic's communication leaves much to be desired, that is an overarching issue that we've dealt with for years rather than a flaw of this event itself. I think Hoppip Community Day itself was a great time and does indeed continue the string of quality Pokémon GO Community Days. Here's hoping we see that trend continue.