Pokémon GO Event Review: Secrets Of The Jungle 2021

The second Secrets of the Jungle Event is wrapping up in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at what worked and didn't work in this movie-themed event.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Zarude Special Research: Last year we got Shiny Celebi, this year we got Zarude. Niantic picked two perfect ways here to tie into the species featured in Secrets of the Jungle.

Explorer Pikachu returns: Costumed Pokémon are highly coveted due to how limited they are. Now, two events in a row have seen Niantic featuring previously available Costumed Pokémon. I love to see that we're being given another shot at rare catches.

Rufflet raids: This should happen a lot more frequently, but I'm always glad when it does.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

The trajectory of Special Research: Research is getting ridiculously easy and uneventful, making mythical catches like Zarude lack the excitement of previous Researches. Also, there is a glitch in Pokémon GO that skips the dialogue of tasks, which is particularly annoying. It has been active in the game for some time now.

Jessie & James: The return of Jessie and James, the iconic Team Rocket duo from the anime, was initially the most exciting aspect of this event for me. However, it was a major disappointment that they returned with the same encounterable Shiny Shadow Pokémon as their last run. When they initially arrived, they offered encounters with Shiny-capable Koffing and Ekans. Then, they came back for a stretch of time with a Shiny-capable Scyther and Pinsir in two. Now, it was just Scyther and Pinsir again. If there had to be a repeat, it would've made more sense for it to be Koffing and Ekans since they've been out of the game longer. Niantic unfortunately chose the most boring possible way to bring Jessie and James back to Pokémon GO.

Overall

Though it had flaws including glitches and a poorly planned Jessie and James feature, the Secrets of the Jungle 2021 event was another strong one for Pokémon GO.