Pokémon GO Events For August 2021 Include GO Battle Night

Niantic has announced what appears to be a partial slate of events for August 2021 in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at what's to come.

Niantic posted the following announcement over at the official Pokémon GO blog:

Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time: Dialga will disrupt the flow of time! From Friday, July 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time, Pokémon from various eras will be appearing more often. For more details, check out the Ultra Unlock announcement.

This event is currently live in Pokémon GO. It has introduced Shiny Cranidos and Shieldon as well as the long-awaited and long-delayed Shiny Dialga. This is the first of three Ultra Unlock events. The second one was described as such:

Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space: As Part 1: Time wraps up, we'll turn our eyes to its dimensional counterpart: space! Palkia will distort space itself as Pokémon from various places appear! Look forward to experiencing the second part of this year's Ultra Unlock from Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. For more details, check out the Ultra Unlock announcement.

This isn't all we know about Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space. Shiny Palkia will be released along with Shiny Heracross. Currently, the only mention of Heracross's availability is in raids, which seems to have some trainers frustrated on social media. However, there's no telling if there will be wild Heracross spawns or not until the event begins. The event will feature other Pokémon normally locked to regions including Kangaskhan and both forms of Shellos and Basculin.

No new details were added about Ultra Unlock Part 3: ??? but we did get the announcement of a new PVP event happening toward the end of the month in Pokémon GO.

GO Battle Night: On Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time, the third GO Battle Night of the season will be happening! Complete up to 100 battles, and receive three times the Stardust for winning battles, completing sets of battles, and ranking up in the GO Battle League.