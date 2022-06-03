Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Complete Event Preparation Guide

This weekend, Niantic will host Pokémon GO Fest 2022 as a global remote event. This is going to be one of the most intense weekends of gameplay in Pokémon GO history and Bleeding Cool is here to help our readers prepare for the event. With this guide, you can prep your storage and item bag.

Items You Want

Poké Balls, Great Balls, Ultra Balls: This is the priority. Make sure you have hundreds.

Golden Razz Berries: I'd go in with at least 100, as Saturday will be a major Shiny hunt and these certainly take the edge off.

Pinap Berries: Axew is going to be in the wild and in raids, so be sure to grind for that Candy.

Items You Don't Want

TMs: They're so easy to get through GO Battle League these days. I'd recommend clearing out all but 40 of each, as you're not going to be worried about changing moves during the event.

Evolution Items: Easiest dump there is. These are also easy to get and most of us have way more than we need.

Rare Candies: Use 'em! That's what they're there for. You'll rebuild your stock faster than you can imagine.

Nanab Berries: What are we doing, a Yanma hunt? Get rid of them.

Items to Watch

Potions and Revives: You're going to be raiding so you definitely want to have some, but keep an eye on your stock during the event. Raids will also offer these, so if you end up seeing these eat your storage, make the decision to cut.

Items to Activate For the Entire Event

Make sure you always have a Star Piece and Lucky Egg running during Pokémon GO Fest hours.

Incense! There are Incense-exclusive species, so get walkin' and make sure you have Incense running through the whole event.

Pokémon Storage Tips

Coordinate pre-Pokémon GO Fest trade marathons for the species you've been keeping for mass trading. Do it today to clear out that space. Your local players will also be looking to clear space, so what better time?

Those Legendaries you've kept for Special Trades for years? The 25 Rayquaza? The 30 Latios? In all likelihood, you'll never be able to trade all of those because you keep storing more Legendaries from every Raid Hour. Do yourself a favor and clear 'em out so you don't have to worry about space during Pokémon GO Fest.

Best of luck, fellow Trainers!