Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Complete Saturday Raid Guides

This weekend, Niantic will host Pokémon GO Fest 2022 as a global remote event. This is going to be one of the most intense weekends of gameplay in Pokémon GO history and Bleeding Cool is here to help our readers prepare for the event. With this guide, you can build quick teams to help you take down all of Saturday's raids.

Costumed Pikachu: Can it be Shiny?: It sure can. This Pikachu will be exclusive to the event. It will also be a rare spawn throughout all habitats. How many Trainers does it take to defeat it: One. Best Mega to use: Don't tailor your use of a Mega to this raid. Top Counters: Regigigas: Ground-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact Theran Forme Landours: Mud Shot, Earthquake Exadrill: Mud Shot, Earthquake Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earthquake



Kyogre Can it be Shiny?: Yes. How many Trainers does it take to defeat it: Three at minimum, four to five is a better bet if you don't know what others are using. Best Mega to use: Mega Manectric. Top Counters: Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot



Groudon Can it be Shiny?: Yes. How many Trainers does it take to defeat it: Three at minimum, four to five is a better bet if you don't know what others are using. Best Mega to use: Mega Blastoise. Top Counters: Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf Tangrowth: Vine Whip, Power Whip Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot



Axew Can it be Shiny?: As of this event, yes. How many Trainers does it take to defeat it: One. Best Mega to use: Don't tailor your use of a Mega to this raid. Top Counters: Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage



Dartrix Can it be Shiny?: No. How many Trainers does it take to defeat it: One. Best Mega to use: Don't tailor your use of a Mega to this raid. Top Counters: This is not a raid to focus on. Go in with strong Ice-types or Rock-types if you need Dartrix for any reason.



Torracat Can it be Shiny?: No. How many Trainers does it take to defeat it: One. Best Mega to use: Don't tailor your use of a Mega to this raid. Top Counters: This is not a raid to focus on. Go in with strong Ground-types or Water-types if you need Torracat for any reason.



Brionne Can it be Shiny?: No. How many Trainers does it take to defeat it: One. Best Mega to use: Don't tailor your use of a Mega to this raid. Counters: This is not a raid to focus on. Go in with your exact Kyorgre team and you'll be good.



Best of luck this weekend at Pokémon GO Fest 2022!