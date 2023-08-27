Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon go fest, Pokémon GO Fest 2023

Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global Day Two Wraps Up Today

Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global Day Two offers differing features than yesterday's event. Here's what you need to be prepared for.

Today, Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global continues, but with certain elements of the event differing from yesterday's kick-off. Let's see what's changing and what's staying the same.

Here's what's happening today only, with details of Saturday-exclusive features removed, for the landmark Pokémon GO 2023 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, August 26, 2023 and Sunday, August 27, 2023. There will be no more rotating habitats.

Saturday, August 26, 2023 and Sunday, August 27, 2023. There will be no more rotating habitats. Mythical Pokémon debut: Diancie is this year's new Mythical from Pokémon GO Fest 2023. It will be encountered through Special Research. You will also earn Mega Energy for Dianice through this Special Research and will be able to Mega Evolve it. The Diancie Special Research is exclusive to Pokémon GO Fest 2023 ticket holders, but those who miss out will be able to get Diancie through the post-GO Fest Special Research that Niantic always puts out months after the events close.

Diancie is this year's new Mythical from Pokémon GO Fest 2023. It will be encountered through Special Research. You will also earn Mega Energy for Dianice through this Special Research and will be able to Mega Evolve it. The Diancie Special Research is exclusive to Pokémon GO Fest 2023 ticket holders, but those who miss out will be able to get Diancie through the post-GO Fest Special Research that Niantic always puts out months after the events close. Wild spawns : All wild species from yesterday will be active with no rotating habitats, including: Pikachu Wearing a Quartz Crown (can be Shiny), Clefairy (can be Shiny), Lickitung (can be Shiny), Heracross (can be Shiny), Miltank (can be Shiny), Wurmple (can be Shiny), Whismur (can be Shiny), Skitty (can be Shiny), Luvdisc (can be Shiny), East Sea Shellos (can be Shiny), Buneary (can be Shiny), Audino (can be Shiny), Foongus (can be Shiny), Morlull, Pikachu Wearing a Pyrite Crown (can be Shiny), Sandshrew (can be Shiny), Alolan Diglett (can be Shiny), Psyduck (can be Shiny), Girafarig (can be Shiny), Shuckle (can be Shiny), Trapinch (can be Shiny), Gible (can be Shiny), Hippopotas (can be Shiny), Timburr (can be Shiny), Joltik (can be Shiny), Binacle (can be Shiny), Helioptile (can be Shiny), Grubbin, Pikachu Wearing a Malachite Crown (can be Shiny), Caterpie (can be Shiny), Bellsprout (can be Shiny), Scyther (can be Shiny), Snorlax Wearing a Cowboy Hat (can be Shiny), Spinarak (can be Shiny), Remoraid (can be Shiny), Roselia (can be Shiny), Snover (can be Shiny), Cottonee (can be Shiny), Ferroseed (can be Shiny), Stunfisk (can be Shiny), Oranguru (can be Shiny), Fomantis, Pikachu Wearing an Aquamarine Crown (can be Shiny), Horsea (can be Shiny), Lapras (can be Shiny), Marill (can be Shiny), Wobbuffet (can be Shiny), Carvanha (can be Shiny), Barboach (can be Shiny), Bagon (can be Shiny), Beldum (can be Shiny), West Sea Shellow (can be Shiny), Woobat (can be Shiny), Tympole (can be Shiny), Goomy (can be Shiny), and Mareanie.

: All wild species from yesterday will be active with no rotating habitats, including: Incense encounters for ticketed players only: Hisuian Growlithe, Unown A / D / I / M / N / O (can be Shiny), Pawniard (can be Shiny), Carnivine, Pachirisu.

Hisuian Growlithe, Unown A / D / I / M / N / O (can be Shiny), Pawniard (can be Shiny), Carnivine, Pachirisu. Raids : Tier One: Pikachu Wearing a Malachite / Pyrite / Malachite / or Aquamarine Crown (can be Shiny) and Goomy (can be Shiny) Tier Two: Carbink Tier Three: Snorlax Wearing a Cowboy Hat (can be Shiny) Primal Raids: Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon Mega Raids: Mega Rayquaza debuts globally!

Pokémon GO Fest 2023 Bonus Features for all players: Three-hour lure modules Double friendship bonus damage in Raids Field Research for different habitats No limit on Remote Raids until Sunday, August 27th at 11:59 p.m. GO Snapshot photobomb The Ready Raid Button is now active. Niantic writes: Trainers around the world can now start Raid Battles more quickly by using the Ready button! Just tap the button in the raid lobby when you're ready to start. When all Trainers have indicated that they're ready, the lobby timer will count down from 10 seconds. The Ready button will appear when there are at least two Trainers in the lobby. If a raid reaches full capacity—20 Trainers—the timer will be reduced to a 10-second countdown so everyone can get to the Raid Boss more quickly! Avatar items Event stickers

Pokémon GO Fest 2023 Bonus Features for ticketed players only: Increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokémon Up to six Special Trades can be made each day Habitat-themed collection challenges Nine free Raid Passes from spinning Gyms Special 7 KM Gift Eggs Mega Rayquaza bonuses: "Trainers participating in the global event will be able to find Meteorites, a new item in Pokémon GO, via Special Research. These Meteorites seem to have some connection with Mega Rayquaza… Trainers who have tickets to GO Fest 2023: Global will have additional opportunities to receive Meteorites via Special Research tasks on Sunday. The Meteorites found during Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global seems to have a connection to Rayquaza and a powerful new attack. Trainers who give Rayquaza a Meteorite will find it can learn the Charged Attack Dragon Ascent! Only Rayquaza that know Dragon Ascent will be able to Mega Evolve when given Rayquaza Mega Energy."

Featured Attacks: Butterfree: Evolve Metapod during the event to get a Butterfree that knows the Fast Attack Bug Bite. Sandslash: Evolve Sandshrew during the event to get a Sandslash that knows the Charged Attack Night Slash. Clefable: Evolve Clefairy during the event to get a Clefable that knows the Fast Attack Pound. Flygon: Evolve Vibrava during the event to get a Flygon that knows the Charged Attack Earth Power. Salamence: Evolve Shelgon during the event to get a Salamence that knows the Charged Attack Outrage. Metagross: Evolve Metang during the event to get a Metagross that knows the Charged Attack Meteor Mash. Roserade: Evolve Roselia during the event to get a Roserade that knows both the Fast Attack Bullet Seed and the Fire-type Charged Attack Weather Ball. Lickylicky: Evolve Lickitung during the event to get a Lickilicky that knows the Charged Attack Body Slam.



