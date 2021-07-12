Pokémon GO Fest Lava Hour: Terrakion Raid Guide Mini

The road to GO Fest 2021 has begun. On Sunday, July 18th, 2021, the second day of GO Fest in Pokémon GO, every Legendary Pokémon that has ever been in raids will return for a block of battles during the day. As we count down the days until the event launches, Bleeding Cool will host a series of mini raid guides that offers the top 10 overall counters and then the top 10 non-Shadow and non-Mega counters. In addition to this, these guides will point out species with shared weaknesses so that you can create raid squads with multiple uses. Finally, each guide ends with a breakdown of the raid schedule for GO Fest 2021: Day Two. This guide will focus on Lava Hour: Terrakion.

Top 10 Counters

Overall:

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon Shadow Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch Shadow Gallade: Confusion, Psychic Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash Shadow Gardevoir: Confusion, Psychic Shadow Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

Non-Shadow & non-Mega:

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf Jirachi: Confusion, Doom Desire Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic Espeon: Confusion, Psychic Gallade: Confusion, Psychic

Minimum number of trainers needed: Two (this will be very difficult)

Other Legendary Pokémon with shared weaknesses

This is quite the strange list of counters due to Terrakion's unique dual typing of Rock/Fighting. You can use the Fighting-type counters on:

Regigigas

Regice

Regirock

Registeel

Dialga

And the Psychic-types on:

Verizion

Cobalion

Complete GO Fest 2021 raid schedule in Pokémon GO

During Wind Hour, occurring from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. local time, Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Regigigas, Altered Forme Giratina, Cresselia, Virizion, and Therian Forme Tornadus will be appearing in five-star raids. During Lava Hour, occurring from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time, Moltres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, Reshiram, Terrakion, Therian Forme Landorus, and Yveltal will be appearing in five-star raids. During Frost Hour, occurring from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre, Palkia, and Kyurem will be appearing in five-star raids. Plus, Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf will be appearing in five-star raids in the regions that they normally appear in! During Thunder Hour, occurring from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time, Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Dialga, Cobalion, Therian Forme Thundurus, Zekrom, and Xerneas will be appearing in five-star raids.