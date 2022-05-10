Pokémon GO Fest: Sapporo Introduces A New Mysterious Species

Shiny Pansage and Shiny Swirlix are coming to Pokémon GO this summer at a special in-person GO Fest event… which will also debut a mysterious species. Let's get into the detail for Pokémon GO Fest: Sapporo.

Here are the full details for Pokémon GO Fest: Sapporo:

Date & time: Friday, August 5, 2022, to Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Shiny release: Shiny Pansage and Shiny Swirlix. It looks as if all the Pans- and Simis- are getting their Shinies released for these in-person events.

Special Research for Sky Forme Shaymin: Just like the previously announced GO Fest 2022 in-person event, there will be event-exclusive Special Research resulting in an encounter with Sky Forme Shaymin.

Field Research: Find event-themed tasks on-location.

Find event-themed tasks on-location. Habits: Trainers will experience four real-world habitats, two of which are unique to the Sapporo event. The habitats include unique Pokémon needed to complete Collection Challenges including Dreamy Mindscape, Living Meadow, Frozen Lake, and Athletic Park.

Habits: Trainers will experience four real-world habitats, two of which are unique to the Sapporo event. The habitats include unique Pokémon needed to complete Collection Challenges including Dreamy Mindscape, Living Meadow, Frozen Lake, and Athletic Park.

Pokémon GO Fest Bonuses at the park: Special Trades: Trainers can make six Special Trades during the park event experience rather than the normal one. Trades made during the park event experience will have a reduced Stardust cost.

Pokémon GO Fest Bonuses expanded to reach citywide players: A bonus Special Research story featuring a rewarding encounter with a Pokémon that has yet to appear in Pokémon GO will be available. What! This is crazy. I wonder what species this will be. Pokémon from all of the Pokémon GO Fest: Sapporo habitats will appear in the wild citywide. Also crazy for all participating Trainers. Trainers will be able to spin Gyms and Stops to claim up to nine total daily Raid Passes. Team GO Rocket balloons will float onto the screen more often and winning against Team GO Rocket Grunts will yield double Mysterious Components, meaning you'd just need to beat three Grunts rather than six to claim a Rocket Radar. Half-hatch distance for all ticketed Trainers. A GO Snapshot photobomb for all ticketed Trainers.



Niantic wrote the following info regarding ticketed to Pokémon GO Fest: Sapporo:

Trainers who purchase a ticket will split their day between event experiences that happen in Nakajima Park and throughout the city of Sapporo. Tickets (¥3,000) are on sale now on the Pokémon GO Fest: Sapporo website Trainers with morning session tickets can enjoy the Nakajima Park* event experience from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the city event experience from 2:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time. Trainers with the afternoon session tickets can enjoy the city event experience from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the Nakajima Park* event experience from 2:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time. Only Trainers with a valid ticket for the applicable session will be able to play within Nakajima Park. There will be a one-hour intermission between sessions to give Trainers time to move between areas.