Pokémon GO Fest Wind Hour: Ho-Oh Raid Guide Mini

The road to GO Fest 2021 has begun. On Sunday, July 18th, 2021, the second day of GO Fest in Pokémon GO, every Legendary Pokémon that has ever been in raids will return for a block of battles during the day. As we count down the days until the event launches, Bleeding Cool will host a series of mini raid guides that offers the top 10 overall counters and then the top 10 non-Shadow and non-Mega counters. In addition to this, these guides will point out species with shared weaknesses so that you can create raid squads with multiple uses. Finally, each guide ends with a breakdown of the raid schedule for GO Fest 2021: Day Two. This guide will focus on Wind Hour: Ho-Oh.

Top 10 Counters

Note that there may be more overlap with Ho-Oh and certain Lava Hour raids rather than the Wind Hour raids due to this Pokémon's dual tying of Fire/Flying.

Overall:

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge Shadow Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide Shadow Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge Mega Ampharos: Volt Switch, Power Gem Shadow Aggron: Smack Down, Stone Edge Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide Gigalith: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Non-Shadow & non-Mega:

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide Gigalith: Smack Down, Rock Slide Alolan Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide Aggron: Smack Down, Stone Edge Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge Crustle: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Minimum number of trainers needed: Three

Other Legendary Pokémon with shared weaknesses

Reshiram

Rayquaza

Zekrom

Tornadus

Thundurus

Yveltal

Lugia

Moltres

Articuno

Zapdos

Complete GO Fest 2021 raid schedule in Pokémon GO

During Wind Hour, occurring from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. local time, Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Regigigas, Altered Forme Giratina, Cresselia, Virizion, and Therian Forme Tornadus will be appearing in five-star raids. During Lava Hour, occurring from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time, Moltres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, Reshiram, Terrakion, Therian Forme Landorus, and Yveltal will be appearing in five-star raids. During Frost Hour, occurring from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre, Palkia, and Kyurem will be appearing in five-star raids. Plus, Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf will be appearing in five-star raids in the regions that they normally appear in! During Thunder Hour, occurring from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time, Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Dialga, Cobalion, Therian Forme Thundurus, Zekrom, and Xerneas will be appearing in five-star raids.