Pokémon GO Galarian Mr. Mime Event Review: Worth It?

The Galarian Mr. Mime Event, called by some the "Chill Tunes" event due to the interesting wording in Niantic's initial blog post, is wrapping up in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look back at this rather controversial event and examine what worked and what didn't.

What Worked for this Pokémon GO Event

Incense! Niantic's choice to have event spawns only respond to Incense was terrific. It allowed players to choose whether or not they wanted to hunt Cubchoo, Wobbuffet, Spoink, and the other event spawns. Thankfully, the event pool was rather tight, which gave trainers a good chance at nabbing one of the Shinies of choice. Also, the choice to include Alolan Sandshrew and Alolan Vulpix, both of which naturally have a higher Shiny rate, was terrific.

Shiny release: I would've thought that Cubchoo would be the major Shiny release for the annual Holiday event, so it was indeed a surprising drop in this event that felt more like a lead-up to the main feature that will begin tomorrow.

What Didn't Work for this Pokémon GO Event

Asking Pokémon GO trainers to pay for a Galarian Mr. Mime-centric research. Now, cards on the table. Personally, I paid for the research because I found the items to be worth it. You can see our breakdown of the ticket's worth in this article, which was written before it was announced that we'd be getting two Galarian Mr. Mime encounters, which certainly sweetened the pot. However, this Ticketed Research still falls in the negative for me because of the precedent it sets. Previous Ticketed Researches have focused on Legendary and Mythical Pokémon (namely Regigigas and Genesect) that would later be in raids. This made more sense because these Legendary and Mythical Pokémon are already monetized. Niantic should have given more information on the future availability of Galarian Mr. Mime, incentivized trainers to buy the Research by also offering a related Legendary encounter, and made the research available to buy through earned Pokécoins rather than cash exclusively. For me, and this is a personal choice, spending money on Pokémon GO makes sense. I see it the same way as I see going to the movies: paying for entertainment. However, Niantic has previously approached these Ticked Researches with more care and, as a dedicated player and now someone who reports on this game as my job, I'd love to see them never do this again.

Overall Thoughts

Overall, while it had a strong feature with the Incense-only event spawns and a terrific Shiny release with the Cubchoo line, the underwhelming Galarian Mr. Mime Ticketed Research leaves a sour taste. Niantic has done great Ticketed Events before and will surely do so again, but this one was an unfortunate miss.