Is The Galarian Mr. Mime Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?

A new Ticketed Event is live in the Pokémon GO shop. For $7.99, trainers can access the Tap… Tap… Tappity-Tap… Special Research storyline that will award, among other things, an encounter with Galarian Mr. Mime. Of all of the Ticketed Research questlines in the past, this is the most controversial among the player base. Let's take a look at why and examine whether or not this ticket is worth buying.

In the past, Ticketed Events have awarded the Legendary Pokémon Regigigas, the Mythical Pokémon Genesect, or access to special remote events such as Safari Zones and GO Fest, which offered major bonuses and a Shiny boost to wild spawns. This is the first time that Niantic has put a price tag on a Special Research that seems to offer the same or less than what other free Special Researches have already offered in Pokémon GO.

Nevertheless, the best way to judge this is on its value as a standalone item. Niantic may not have picked the best Pokémon to spotlight in a Ticketed Research, but let's also be fair: they just gave us a guaranteed, free Shiny Celebi Research. Rather than compare, because Niantic has definitely offered some real fire for free in the past, let's see what this offers:

An encounter with Galarian Mr. Mime: This appeals for a couple of reasons, and disappoints for others. Mr. Mime may well be one of the final Pokémon some newer players need to complete their Kanto Dex, and this Galarian variant will do that for them. Also, a new species, in general, is always fun. On the other hand, the "an encounter" wording suggests that players only get one. This is annoying. Anecdotally speaking, most players that I know want to have at least one of each Pokémon… and Galarian Mr. Mime evolves. If we're paying $7.99 for this, Niantic should at least offer two encounters. One to evolve, one to keep. While it'll surely come back in the future (all of the Ticketed Research Pokémon have), this reward could sure be improved.

Encounters with Alolan Vulpix, Jigglypuff, Jynx, Whimsur, Chimecho, Snorunt: Nothing special here. Most of these Pokémon are already featured in the current Chill Tunes event.

Three Incense: Now we're talking. This is worth 120 Poké Coins.

Three Rare Candy: These can't be bought in the shop but are earned through raiding. We can equate this to being worth one raid pass at 100 Pokécoins.

30 Ultra Balls: Ultra Balls are for sale in the shop, yes, but they're also available for free by opening gifts and spinning Pokéstops.

Three Raid passes: These are collectively worth 300 Pokécoins.

One Poffin: This is worth 100 Pokécoins.

Two Glacial Lures: This is worth 400 Pokécoins.

Three Egg Incubators: Though these can be purchased for a better deal in the shop, these are worth 600 Pokécoins.

Now, the best deal for Pokécoins in the shop is 14,500 Pokécoins for $99.99 USD. Using that model, we can round out the worth of 145 Pokécoins to $1 USD. If we add up the worth of all the items in this Pokémon GO Ticked Research, we end up with a Research worth 1,620 Pokécoins which will end up being equal to just over $11 USD.

So, is the Galarian Mr. Mime Special Research worth buying the ticket? In the literal sense of worth, yes. You're getting a better deal for the items than their base price in the Pokémon GO shop. Now, the question you're left with is this: Is this ticket worth it for you? If you want Galarian Mr. Mime and those items, yes. $7.99 USD isn't a huge amount of money, even if it is frustrating that this somewhat underwhelming Special Research is being monetized.