Pokémon GO Halloween 2021 Adds New Misunderstood Mischief Page

The highly anticipated annual Halloween Event begins today in Pokémon GO. This time around, the Halloween Event 2021 will be split in two, with Part One going live today with unique offerings including the release of Shiny Spinarak, Special Research, Timed Research, new Costumed Pokémon, and more. You can expect breakdowns of all aspects of this event right here at Bleeding Cool. In this article, see the updated Misunderstood Mischief questline as this event adds a new page to this Hoopa-themed, season-long Special Research.

Here is the fully updated tasks and rewards of the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research in Pokémon GO:

Misunderstood Mischief Page One of Sixteen

Make 10 Nice Throws: 1 Incense

Use an Incense: 10 Poké Balls

Take 3 snapshots of wild Psychic-type Pokémon: 10 Nanab Berries

REWARDS: Gothita encounter, 1000 XP, 500 Stardust

Misunderstood Mischief Page Two of Sixteen

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust

REWARDS: 720 XP

Misunderstood Mischief Page Three of Sixteen

Make 3 Curveball Throws: 15 Poké Balls

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon: 15 Great Balls

Earn 5000 Stardust: 3 Max Revives

REWARDS: Hoopa encounter, 1000 XP, 500 Stardust

Misunderstood Mischief Page Four of Sixteen

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust

REWARDS: 720 XP

Misunderstood Mischief Page Five of Sixteen

Power up Pokémon 10 times: 15 Poké Balls

Catch 20 Psychic-type Pokémon: Abra encounter

Evolve 3 Psychic-type Pokémon: 3 Revives

REWARDS: Wobbuffet encounter, 10 Hyper Potion, 10 Inkay Candies

Misunderstood Mischief Page Six of Sixteen

[AUTO-CLAIM] 720 Stardust

REWARDS: 720 XP

Misunderstood Mischief Page Seven of Sixteen

Take a snapshot of your Buddy: Furfrou encounter

Catch a Furfrou: 1 Fast TM

Earn a Heart with your Buddy: 1 Charged TM

REWARDS: Minccino encounter, 1 Unova Stone, 15 Furfrou Candies

Misunderstood Mischief Page Eight of Sixteen

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust

REWARDS: 720 XP

And the new page added with the Pokémon GO Halloween 2021 Event Part One is:

Misunderstood Mischief Page Nine of Sixteen

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws: 15 Slowpoke Candies

Transfet 30 Pokémon: Galarian Slowpoke encounter

Evolve one Slowpoke: 1990 XP

REWARDS: Shedinja encounter, 5 Max Potions, 40 Mega Slowbro Energy

Misunderstood Mischief Page Ten of Sixteen

[LOCKED: Will be Auto-Claim]: 720 Stardust

REWARDS: 720 XP

Ah, and there we go! A Shedinja appearance confirmed for Halloween 2021 in Pokémon GO!