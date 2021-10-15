Pokémon GO Halloween 2021 Adds New Misunderstood Mischief Page
The highly anticipated annual Halloween Event begins today in Pokémon GO. This time around, the Halloween Event 2021 will be split in two, with Part One going live today with unique offerings including the release of Shiny Spinarak, Special Research, Timed Research, new Costumed Pokémon, and more. You can expect breakdowns of all aspects of this event right here at Bleeding Cool. In this article, see the updated Misunderstood Mischief questline as this event adds a new page to this Hoopa-themed, season-long Special Research.
Here is the fully updated tasks and rewards of the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research in Pokémon GO:
Misunderstood Mischief Page One of Sixteen
- Make 10 Nice Throws: 1 Incense
- Use an Incense: 10 Poké Balls
- Take 3 snapshots of wild Psychic-type Pokémon: 10 Nanab Berries
- REWARDS: Gothita encounter, 1000 XP, 500 Stardust
Misunderstood Mischief Page Two of Sixteen
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust
- REWARDS: 720 XP
Misunderstood Mischief Page Three of Sixteen
- Make 3 Curveball Throws: 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 10 different species of Pokémon: 15 Great Balls
- Earn 5000 Stardust: 3 Max Revives
- REWARDS: Hoopa encounter, 1000 XP, 500 Stardust
Misunderstood Mischief Page Four of Sixteen
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust
- REWARDS: 720 XP
Misunderstood Mischief Page Five of Sixteen
- Power up Pokémon 10 times: 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 20 Psychic-type Pokémon: Abra encounter
- Evolve 3 Psychic-type Pokémon: 3 Revives
- REWARDS: Wobbuffet encounter, 10 Hyper Potion, 10 Inkay Candies
Misunderstood Mischief Page Six of Sixteen
- [AUTO-CLAIM] 720 Stardust
- REWARDS: 720 XP
Misunderstood Mischief Page Seven of Sixteen
- Take a snapshot of your Buddy: Furfrou encounter
- Catch a Furfrou: 1 Fast TM
- Earn a Heart with your Buddy: 1 Charged TM
- REWARDS: Minccino encounter, 1 Unova Stone, 15 Furfrou Candies
Misunderstood Mischief Page Eight of Sixteen
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust
- REWARDS: 720 XP
And the new page added with the Pokémon GO Halloween 2021 Event Part One is:
Misunderstood Mischief Page Nine of Sixteen
- Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws: 15 Slowpoke Candies
- Transfet 30 Pokémon: Galarian Slowpoke encounter
- Evolve one Slowpoke: 1990 XP
- REWARDS: Shedinja encounter, 5 Max Potions, 40 Mega Slowbro Energy
Misunderstood Mischief Page Ten of Sixteen
- [LOCKED: Will be Auto-Claim]: 720 Stardust
- REWARDS: 720 XP
Ah, and there we go! A Shedinja appearance confirmed for Halloween 2021 in Pokémon GO!