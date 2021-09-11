Pokémon GO Hints At Another Secrets Of The Jungle Event

The Pokémon Company has finally given an international release date for their long-teased film, Secrets of the Jungle. Secrets of the Jungle focuses on Shiny Celebi, the Galarian Mythical Pokémon Zarude making its film debut, and a boy raised in the jungle by Pokémon. Late last year, Niantic hosted a tie-in event to the film in Pokémon GO that saw the return of Team GO Rocket's Jessie and James and allowed players to encounter and catch Shiny Celebi. Niantic has now confirmed that they will be doing yet another tie-in event to Secrets of the Jungle in Pokémon GO approaching the film's October 8th, 2021 release on Netflix. The big question is… what will the event feature?

So far, all we know about this upcoming event is what Niantic tweeted:

Get ready, Trainers! A special event celebrating the global release of Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is coming soon. Keep your eyes peeled for more details!

Here are a few ideas as to what could be happening:

Shiny Celebi returns : I don't think that players who already caught Shiny Celebi will get another encounter, but I do believe that those who missed it will have another chance. I predict that it will function like the Jumpstart Research that appears for trainers who missed its first rollout at a later date.

: I don't think that players who already caught Shiny Celebi will get another encounter, but I do believe that those who missed it will have another chance. I predict that it will function like the Jumpstart Research that appears for trainers who missed its first rollout at a later date. Team GO Rocket's Jessie & James return : This seems like a no-brainer. It would be interesting if, this time around, they return with new Shiny Shadow Pokémon relevant to their past. Wobbuffet and Chimecho would be amazing.

: This seems like a no-brainer. It would be interesting if, this time around, they return with new Shiny Shadow Pokémon relevant to their past. Wobbuffet and Chimecho would be amazing. Zarude release: This may be a hot take, but we have already seen that Niantic is willing to shake things up and release Galarian Legendaries. There may be no better opportunity in the future than this movie tie-in to release Zarude as a Mythical Raid Boss during the week of the film's release.

What do you think Pokémon GO will do?