Pokémon GO Introduces Dudunsparce in Completely Normal Event

Pokémon GO introduces Dudunsparce, a new evolution of Dunsparce, in the newly announced Completely Normal event happening late September.

Article Summary Dudunsparce debuts in Pokémon GO as a new evolution of Dunsparce during the Completely Normal event.

Event runs from September 23 to 27, 2025, featuring boosted Dunsparce and Ditto encounters.

No new Shiny Pokémon debut, but increased chances for Shiny Dunsparce and Ditto transformations.

Special bonuses include 2× catch Candy, 2× evolve XP, unique Field Research, and paid Timed Research.

In a season called "Tales of Transformation," it stands to reason that we were getting a Ditto-themed event in Pokémon GO. Here are the details of the newly announced Completely Normal event.

Here's what's happening for the Completely Normal event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, September 23, at 10:00 a.m. to Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, September 23, at 10:00 a.m. to Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Dudunsparce, a new evolution of Dunsparce, arrives in Pokémon GO. You will be able to evolve Dunsparce into this new form by using 50 Dunsparce Candy. If you have a 100% IV Dunsparce just for fun, guess what? You can have a 100% IV Dudunsparce the moment this event begins.

Dudunsparce, a new evolution of Dunsparce, arrives in Pokémon GO. You will be able to evolve Dunsparce into this new form by using 50 Dunsparce Candy. If you have a 100% IV Dunsparce just for fun, guess what? You can have a 100% IV Dudunsparce the moment this event begins. Shiny release: No new Shinies will be released during the event.

No new Shinies will be released during the event. Wild Spawns: Sentret (can be Shiny), Dunsparce (can be Shiny), Buneary (can be Shiny), and more.. Rare spawns include Audino (can be Shiny),.

Sentret (can be Shiny), Dunsparce (can be Shiny), Buneary (can be Shiny), and more.. Rare spawns include Audino (can be Shiny),. Event bonuses: 2× Candy for catching Pokémon. 2× XP for evolving Pokémon.

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Dunsparce. Increased chance to encounter Ditto. Ditto Changeup: Ditto are changing into different Pokémon in the wild, and this will continue after the event ends. Field Research: items, XP, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon including Miltank, Spinda, Dunsparce, and more. Collection Challenges: Complete catch- and Evolution-focused Collection Challenges to receive XP, one Lure Module, and encounters with Dunsparce.

Timed Research: Trainers will be able to purchase a new Timed Research for $1.99. As a player since the very start, I must say… this seems like, not too long ago, this would've been disappointing as a free set of tasks. The game's scant offerings here include: 5,000 XP Two Lucky Eggs Encounters with Dunsparce Niantic writes: "Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time."

Trainers will be able to purchase a new Timed Research for $1.99. As a player since the very start, I must say… this seems like, not too long ago, this would've been disappointing as a free set of tasks. The game's scant offerings here include:

