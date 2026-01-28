Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Flamigo, pokemon, Precious Paths

Pokémon GO Introduces New Species In Carnival of Flamigo

The Carnival of Flamigo event will introduce a new species to Pokémon GO while increasing the Shiny odds of three other species.

Flamigo is coming to Pokémon GO, but how will you be able to obtain it? Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Carnival of Flamigo event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, February 3, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, February 8, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, February 3, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, February 8, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: It's right there in the event title, so you already know: Flamigo will be released in Pokémon GO. This species is very Kanto-esque in that… well, it's pretty much just a Flamigo. Flamigo will be available in the wild as a rare encounter.

It's right there in the event title, so you already know: Flamigo will be released in Pokémon GO. This species is very Kanto-esque in that… well, it's pretty much just a Flamigo. Flamigo will be available in the wild as a rare encounter. Shiny release: No new Shinies will be released during this event.

No new Shinies will be released during this event. Wild Spawns: Lotad (can be Shiny), Buneary (can be Shiny), Pikipek (can be Shiny), and more. Rare spawns include Spritzee (can be Shiny) and Flamigo.

Lotad (can be Shiny), Buneary (can be Shiny), Pikipek (can be Shiny), and more. Rare spawns include Spritzee (can be Shiny) and Flamigo. Event bonuses: 2× Incense duration. 2× Daily Adventure Incense duration. 500 Additional Stardust for catching Flamigo. Increased chance to encounter Shiny Lotad, Shiny Spritzee, and Shiny Pikipek. Field Research: Completing Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with event-themed Pokémon. While this doesn't outright say that we will have a Flamigo task… it's hard to believe that they'd focus the event so much around this release if it didn't have its own dedicated task. Collection Challenges will reward XP, Stardust, and encounters with, you guessed it, event-themed Pokémon.

Timed Research: Trainers will be able to access two different Timed Researches. One is free, one is ticketed. Free Timed Research: Rewards include two Incense, Stardust, encounters with event-themed Pokémon, and more. Niantic notes: "Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, February 8, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time." Paid Timed Research: This will be available for $4.99 USD in the in-game shop. It will reward one Star Piece, an event-themed avatar pose, encounters with event-themed Pokémon, and more. Niantic notes: "Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."

