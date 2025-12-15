Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Niantic, Precious Paths, Winter Holiday Event

Pokémon GO Introduces Rolycoly In Winter Holiday Part 2

Pokémon GO will continue to celebrate the season with more events, Winter Holiday Part 2 and Winter Weekend, which introduce Rolycoly.

Article Summary Rolycoly debuts in Pokémon GO during Winter Holiday Part 2, running December 24–29, 2025.

Catch exclusive event Pokémon like Galarian Darumaka, Bergmite, Dedenne in holiday attire, and more.

Special event bonuses include increased Shiny odds, extra rewards, and event-themed Field Research.

Winter Weekend mini-event features no GO Point limits, Timed Research, and Shiny Eevee in a holiday hat.

Rolycoly will debut in the second part of Pokémon GO Winter Holiday 2025. Let's take a look at the details of this highly anticipated annual event.

Here's what's happening for the Winter Holiday Part 2 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Wednesday, December 24, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, December 29, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Wednesday, December 24, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, December 29, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Looks like we're all getting coal in our stockings. Rolycoly will be available for the first time. It can be evolved into Carkol with 25 Rolycoly Candy which can then be evolved into Coalossal with 100 Rolycoly Candy.

Looks like we're all getting coal in our stockings. Rolycoly will be available for the first time. It can be evolved into Carkol with 25 Rolycoly Candy which can then be evolved into Coalossal with 100 Rolycoly Candy. Shiny release: No new Shinies will be available during this event.

No new Shinies will be available during this event. Wild Spawns: Galarian Darumaka (can be Shiny), Bergmite (can be Shiny), Cetoddle (can be Shiny), and more. Rare spawns include Dedenne wearing holiday attire (can be Shiny) and Rolycolo.

Galarian Darumaka (can be Shiny), Bergmite (can be Shiny), Cetoddle (can be Shiny), and more. Rare spawns include Dedenne wearing holiday attire (can be Shiny) and Rolycolo. Event bonuses: Increased chance to encounter Shiny Stantler wearing a holiday outfit and Shiny Dedenne wearing holiday attire. Catching event-themed Pokémon in the wild may award items such as Fast TMs, Charged TMs, Silver Pinap Berries, Golden Razz Berries, and Rare Candy. Field Research: Stardust and encounters with event-themed Pokémon. GO Pass: Winter Holiday 2025 Bonuses: Tier 1 2× XP from sending Gifts GO Pass Deluxe: 2× Stardust from opening Gifts Tier 2 Additional items may be rewarded from opening Gifts GO Pass Deluxe: 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period Tier 3 50% more XP for winning Raid Battles GO Pass Deluxe: 2× XP from catching Pokémon

Eggs: 7 KM Eggs: Pichu wearing a festive hat (can be Shiny), Smoochum (can be Shiny), Cubchoo wearing a holiday ribbon* (can be Shiny), Cryogonal (can be Shiny), and Snom

Raids: One-Star Raids: Alolan Sandshrew (can be Shiny), Galarian Darumaka (can be Shiny), and Rolycoly Three-Star Raids: Galarian Mr. Mime (can be Shiny), Sudowoodo wearing holiday attire (can be Shiny), and Charjabug wearing holiday attire (can be Shiny)

Winter Weekend: There will be a special event-within-an-event happening Saturday, December 27, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 28, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Winter Weekend Bonuses: No daily limit for how many GO Points you can earn. Bonus daily quests for your GO Pass: Winter Holiday 2025. Increased chance to encounter Shiny Eevee wearing a holiday hat from Timed Research tasks. Timed Research: XP Stardust Encounters with Eevee wearing a holiday hat (can be Shiny) Niantic notes: "Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, December 28, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time."

There will be a special event-within-an-event happening Saturday, December 27, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 28, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

