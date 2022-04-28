Pokémon GO Kicks Off Surprise Mega Evolution Event

Earlier this week, Niantic announced that changes were coming to make Mega Evolution and Mega Raids easier and more accessible in Pokémon GO. Now, we've been hit with a surprise event that is already live in some early timezones to celebrate the arrival of this Mega update. Let's get into the details of this Mega Moment event.

Here's what we can confirm about the Mega Moment event happening this weekend in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Friday, April 29th, 2022, at 10:00 AM local time to Sunday, May 1st, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time.

Friday, April 29th, 2022, at 10:00 AM local time to Sunday, May 1st, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time. Special Research: Trainers level 5 and up have been given access to a new Special Research story with branching tasks so that we can try out Mega Evolution for either Venusaur, Charizard, or Blastoise. We'll have to pick, like back in the original games. Note that this should be live now for all Trainers ahead of the event starting in your time zone.

Trainers level 5 and up have been given access to a new Special Research story with branching tasks so that we can try out Mega Evolution for either Venusaur, Charizard, or Blastoise. We'll have to pick, like back in the original games. Note that this should be live now for all Trainers ahead of the event starting in your time zone. Mega Pokémon Debut: Mega Kangaskhan arrives in Mega Raids.

Mega Kangaskhan arrives in Mega Raids. Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day: On Sunday, May 1st, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM local time, Mega Kangaskhan will appear more frequently in Mega Raids. As with all Raid Days, you'll get free Raid Passes (up to five) during the event and up to two hours afterward along with increased Shiny odds for Kangaskhan. Previous Raid Day Shiny rates were noted to be as high as one in 10.

On Sunday, May 1st, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM local time, Mega Kangaskhan will appear more frequently in Mega Raids. As with all Raid Days, you'll get free Raid Passes (up to five) during the event and up to two hours afterward along with increased Shiny odds for Kangaskhan. Previous Raid Day Shiny rates were noted to be as high as one in 10. Wild Spawns: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Slowpoke, Gastly, Mareep, Buneary, and Snover. All of these can be Shiny and all of them are the first stage of species that can Mega Evolve.

Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Slowpoke, Gastly, Mareep, Buneary, and Snover. All of these can be Shiny and all of them are the first stage of species that can Mega Evolve. Field Research: Mega Energy for "any of the Pokémon capable of Mega Evolution currently available in Pokémon GO" will be available… except, Niantic directly then goes on to say that this doesn't include Kanga. They add "Kangaskhan Mega Energy will only be available by completing Mega Raids against Mega Kangaskhan."

Mega Energy for "any of the Pokémon capable of Mega Evolution currently available in Pokémon GO" will be available… except, Niantic directly then goes on to say that this doesn't include Kanga. They add "Kangaskhan Mega Energy will only be available by completing Mega Raids against Mega Kangaskhan." Bonus: During the event, Mega-Evolved Pokémon will receive a CP boost.

Personally, I'm most excited to see the new screen that shows up behind your Pokémon that have previously Mega Evolved. This new update certainly seems worthy of celebration!