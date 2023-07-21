Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Routes, Zygarde

Pokémon GO Launches New Routes Feature: What Is It?

Pokémon GO debuts a mechanic called Routes which will allow Trainers to "blaze new trails" as they travel in the real world and in-game map.

Quite a while ago, a new system called Routes was identified in the Pokémon GO coding by dataminers. Word spread in the community of a new mechanic that would function as a path that Trainers can follow. Now, Routes have been officially announced for Pokémon GO.

Niantic posts the following announcement to their Pokémon GO Live Blog:

Explore the globe with the Pokémon GO community as your guide! Chart a course to show off your favorite sights, or follow in the footsteps of local Trainers to see what that community loves. Routes are created by adventurous Trainers, just like yourself! Imagine what you'll find as you travel another Trainer's Route—an encounter with your favorite Pokémon? A new friend to share Raid Battles with? Follow a Route and find out!

More details regarding Routes can be found in the trailer released on their YouTube page.

There are also now confirmed bonuses for using Routes in Pokémon GO, which include:

Earn an XP bonus for the first Route you complete each day. After completing Routes for seven days, you'll receive an increased XP bonus.

Pokémon will be more attracted to Incense when you're exploring a Route for the first time.

Follow a Route to its end for the first time to earn a new Route Badge.

Earn Buddy Candy more quickly.

Earn a Buddy Heart when you complete a Route while adventuring with your Buddy.

A new event called Blaze New Trails begins today, along with the launch of Routes. Niantic writes:

It's time to chase the horizon and experience a whole new way to adventure in Pokémon GO. We're excited to announce a new feature rolling out today—Routes! To celebrate the launch of Routes, we're hosting a brand-new event: Blaze New Trails! Additionally, the Legendary Pokémon Zygarde, the Order Pokémon, will make its Pokémon GO debut in the Special Research story From A to Zygarde! It seems Zygarde might have some connection to Routes…

