Pokémon GO Makes Changes To Mega Evolution Following Outrage

The release of Mega Evolution in Pokémon GO has been met with controversy among players. Elements of this new feature that were found to be flawed by certain players included the short amount of time Mega Evolution lasts, the number of raids needed to complete to garner enough Mega Energy to do these temporary power-ups, the cost of Mega Evolution, and more. Niantic responded quickly, saying that they were listening but that since this was a new feature, it would take some time to roll out changes. It seems that something has changed, as the company has now announced and rolled out alterations to the Mega Evolution system in Pokémon GO.

Niantic wrote:

After listening to your feedback, we have made the following changes to Mega Evolution. The Mega Energy requirement to Mega Evolve a Pokémon that has already Mega Evolved before has decreased.

The amount of Mega Energy that Trainers receive from winning Mega Raids has increased.

Data has now come in on exactly what this will mean, including dramatically increased amounts of Mega Energy that can be obtained from raids. The most is now 90 Mega Energy, with the lowest at 50… which was formerly the highest. The cost of Mega Evolution for a Pokémon already unlocked has gone down from 50 to 40 in the case of the starters, and 25 to 20 in the case of Beedrill.

Niantic continued:

Here are a few adjustments that we're working on implementing. Walking with your buddy to earn Mega Energy

More ways to earn Mega Energy through research tasks and other gameplay

Earning bonus Candy when catching Pokémon that share a type with your Mega-Evolved Pokémon Thank you for your feedback as we continue to update this feature.

As Niantic continues to adjust Mega Evolution, Bleeding Cool will report. It's interesting, though, to see how quickly the company behind Pokémon GO responded to both this and the GO Battle League open letter, which shows major improvement from previous eras of the game where issues were addressed less frequently.