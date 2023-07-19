Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic | Tagged: Community Day Classic, pokemon, Squirtle

Pokémon GO Offers Squirtle Community Day Classic Make-Up

Guess who's back? Niantic is giving Trainers worldwide a second crack at Squirtle Community Day Classic in Pokémon GO after a glitchy event.

Believe it or not, Squirtle is getting a third Community Day in Pokémon GO. Due to log-in issues experienced during Squirtle Community Day Classic, Niantic Labs is offering a global make-up event for Squirtle Community Day Classic this weekend. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's going down during this weekend's global make-up day for Squirtle Community Day Classic in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, July 23, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Featured Pokémon: You guessed it. He's back again. Squirtle, the first-ever Pokémon to get a third Community Day, not even counting the December Recaps!

Evolving Squirtle or Wartortle, all the way up to Blastoise, will unlock the special Water-type Charged Attack of Hydro Cannon, which returns in honor of this special repeat event. Trainer Battles: 80 power Gym and raids: 90 power

Field Research: It will reward encounters with Squirtle wearing sunglasses which can be evolved up to Wartortle or Blastoise wearing sunglasses.

Community Day Special Research Storyline: This $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: "For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Squirtle Community Day Classic–exclusive Special Research story. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research story go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.* To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal."

Event bonuses: 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. GO Snapshot photobombs



Only time will tell if this is truly the last time we'll get a Squirtle Community Day in Pokémon GO!

