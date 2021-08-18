Pokémon GO Offers Update On The Game's Lyrical Night Theme

Niantic has announced that the current version of the Pokémon GO Night Theme will be leaving the game. This "lyrical" version, which includes vocals, began playing after the end of GO Fest 2021 and has not been commented on by the game developed until now. Let's take a look at the details.

On the official Pokémon GO blog, which has been unusually quiet this month, Niantic announced:

The original song was created by Junichi Masuda, composer of many of Pokémon's iconic video game songs, and the lyrical version was produced by Ed Goldfarb, composer of some music recently featured in the Pokémon anime series. The lyrical version features the vocals of Haven Paschall and Ben Dixon, who've previously lent their voices to the Pokémon anime series. The song will play in the game during the night until Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time, so make sure to turn up the game's volume to experience it firsthand. After the song leaves the game, you can listen to it via the YouTube video here. We hope that this song's lyrics will inspire you to keep GOing just as much as the past five years have inspired us. Be sure to turn up the volume in Pokémon GO when playing after the sun has set so you don't miss out on hearing this tune before Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Personally, I love this and find that Niantic excels with small touches like this. While I understand the desire behind the current Pokémon GO boycott and agree that it'd be nice to see the PokéStop distance return to normal, I think much of the fanbase has forgotten how enjoyable this game has become compared to even just two years ago.

The lyrics to this nostalgic track go as follows:

We can share the beauty of the world tonight

Stars up in the sky will light the way

Every place we wander

Wonders will amaze us

See the mountains shimmer in the moonlit sky

Maybe they will show us where to GO

Rhythms of the ocean waves tell me my dream is real

You and I tonight will see our worlds align

The stars alight and with their light to guide me I know I will find you

So we can GO and make a brighter world

We can GO and make a brighter world