Pokémon Unlimited Base Set Box Break Happening At Heritage Auctions

At Heritage Auctions, a Dallas, Texas-based auction house well known for their dealings in comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectibles of a similar nature, an auction is well underway for a box break of Unlimited Base Set Pokémon Trading Card Game packs. 36 packs from a singular booster box are each individually up for auction and prospective bidders have until Tuesday, June 15th at 6:50 PM Central Time, or 7:50 PM Eastern Time, to stake a claim on any of these booster packs.

According to the press release by Heritage Auctions, approximately 12 packs out of the 36 in the booster box will contain a holofoil card depicting one of the fantastical creatures which made this franchise so very popular. There is even a chance for one of the winners of the box breaks to open up a Gem Mint-condition Charizard, which is one of the most sought-after cards in the game. Furthermore:

Collectors get in on the action by casting a bid on any of 36 sealed packs June 1-15 on HA.com. Packs will be offered at no minimum bid from a box valued between $20,000 and $25,000. The break, hosted by Gary "King Pokémon" Haase, Maddalena and DFW Pokémon team members, will be streamed live at 1 p.m. CST. The live stream will be available to view through the DFW Pokémon Facebook Page. […] Each winning bidder will also receive a VIP package comprised of:

• A VIP badge to the two-day Collect-A-Con convention, with on-stage access to participate in the box break

• A Collect-A-Con official T-shirt

• A personal meet-and-greet with Gary "King Pokémon" Haase, who owns the world's leading trading card collection, estimated at $20 million, and a private catered lunch with all auction winners

• Free grading of one card by Certified Guaranty Company (CGC), featuring a unique pedigree label from the "Collect-A-Con Box Break"

If you are interested in joining the ranks of people aiming for that potential Charizard action in this box break, you can bid on one of the packs by clicking here. Once again, you have until this coming Tuesday, June 15th at 6:50 PM Central Time, or 7:50 PM Eastern Time, to place a bid. Slots for this box break are already auctioning for $400 or more per booster pack, so don't miss out. Good luck!