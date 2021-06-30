Pokémon GO Reveals July 2021 Breakthrough & Spotlight Hours

Niantic has revealed their July 2021 content for Pokémon GO, including the month's featured Research Breakthrough reward, Spotlight Hour features, and Spotlight Hour bonuses. Let's take a look at what's coming to Pokémon GO starting tomorrow.

Niantic posted their July 2021 announcement to the official Pokémon GO blog, writing:

From Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7), you'll encounter Rufflet in Research Breakthrough encounters. As an extra bonus throughout July, you'll also receive a free Remote Raid Pass when you achieve a Research Breakthrough. Double XP for Research Breakthroughs will also continue throughout this month as part of the Season of Discovery!

Some trainers tend to plan their Breakthroughs so, at the end of the month, they can plan between picking to claim a last chance of the previous month's focus Pokémon or skip a day and wait for a first chance at the new one. Personally, I'm going to wait until Rufflet is active to claim, as Rufflet is far more difficult to come by than Clamperl. One thing to note is that planning your Breakthroughs can yield five Rufflet encounters during the month rather than four. If you claim your first Rufflet between July 1st and 3rd and are sure to earn a stamp each day, you'll be able to manage five.

In the month of July, Pokémon Spotlight Hour will take place every Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time, and each of these hours will spotlight a different Pokémon and special bonus! Tuesday, July 6, 2021: Bulbasaur will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, July 13, 2021: Charmander will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, July 20, 2021: Squirtle will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon. Tuesday, July 27, 2021: Natu will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon.

Considering July 2021 is GO Fest 2021 month and Niantic's fifth anniversary, these Kanto starter features come as no surprise. They calm all be Shiny in Pokémon GO as well, so best of luck to everyone hunting.