Pokémon GO Searching For Legends Event Review

The Searching for Legends event wraps up tomorrow in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look back on what worked in the first Season of Legends event and what didn't.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Nosepass: The way Niantic handled the Shiny release of Nosepass was ideal. Nosepass was readily available in the wild, responded to Incense, hatched from Eggs, appeared in Pokéstop and Timed Research tasks, and was featured in raids. What more could we ask for?

Wild vs. Incense: This event follows the recent trend of different Pokémon responding to Incense versus those featured in the wild. This leads to two different pools of event spawns, allowing Pokémon GO trainers to customize their focus to an extent. That is a major perk and helps make it easier to pick goals for the event.

Searching for Legends Timed Research: Of the two Research questlines released for the event, this was easily the winner. More challenging, more rewarding, and overall more fun, this Nosepass-themed Timed Research could've only been improved with dialogue from Professor Willow.

Timing: This event was thoughtfully scheduled. We had a week off of events for the start of the Season of Legends, which allowed us to get a sense of what the Season's non-event spawns would be. Then, this event lasted five days — a great length for an event kicking off the Season.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

The Season of Legends Special Research: This one led to memes and posts about Munna, the featured reward. After an entire Special Research about investigating Legendary Pokémon, the absence of Legendary encounters was bizarre. It would've made a little more sense if this is how Munna was released, but it came out last month. As is, it felt like a bizarre Special Research with encounters that didn't at all match the topic.

Ferroseed: Rare Pokémon is raids? Awesome. Making those raids are hard to find in the wild as the Pokémon itself? Nah.

Overall

Despite a couple of flaws with the worst offender being a bizarrely structured Special Research questline, the Searching for Legends event is starting the Season of Legends off with a quality week of gameplay. If Pokémon GO can keep up this level of quality for events, the Season of Legends will no doubt be seen as a major improvement over the Season of Celebration.