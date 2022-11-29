Pokémon GO Sets Raid Hours For December 2022 With Kyurem & More

The Swords of Justice and an icy Dragon return to Pokémon GO next month. Niantic has now announced the raid rotations and Raid Hours for December 2022, so let's get into it with some commentary.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this December 2022:

Virizion December 8th – December 15th, 2022: Terrakion

Cobalion December 23rd – January 1st, 2023: Kyurem

As I noted in the main December 2022 content piece, Swords of Justice are back in raids in honor of December 10th's event which will debut the Mythical Pokémon Keldeo with the Something Extraordinary: Keldeo Special Research line. Outside of that, there is nothing new here in Tier Five raids for December 2022. A bonus, though, is that all of these Legendaries have already been released in their Shiny forms, so if you missed out on catching your Shinies the last time they were in raids, now is a good time to grind.

The Raid Hours for the month of December in Pokémon GO are:

Virizon December 14th, 2022: Terrakion

Cobalion December 38th, 2022: Kyurem

The Raid Hours will not be the only raid-themed events of December 2022. There will also be a Welcome to Hoenn Raid Day featuring Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Swampert; the return of Elite Raids, though the focus of these Elite Raids has not yet been announced; and yet another Raid Day featuring the arrival, and presumably the Shiny release, of Hisuian Avalugg. Speaking of Megas…

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this November 2022:

December 1st – December 8th, 2022: Mega Abomasnow

Mega Abomasnow December 8th – December 15th, 2022: Mega Aggron

Mega Aggron December 15th – January 1st, 2023: Mega Glalie making its debut in the game

This means that in one month, we will be getting our Mega Evolutions unlocked for Swampert, Blaziken, Sceptile, and Glalie. Pretty great!