Pokémon GO Sneasel Limited Research Day Review

This past Saturday, Pokémon GO trainers were given access to Sneasel Limited Research Day, which featured a 20-page-long Timed Research as well as tasks at PokéStops. Let's take a look at what worked and what didn't work in this event.

What Worked in This Pokémon GO Event

The 20-page Research: Niantic has been completely inconsistent with the way these Limited Research Days are handled in Pokémon GO since the pandemic. Limited Research Days used to feature only PokéStop research, which made trainers spin stops and complete various, recurring tasks for encounters. Since the pandemic, we have seen Limited Research Days featuring Snubbull, Nidoran, and Alolan Meowth where a new feature is given to players: an automatic Timed Research questline. This has been great, but not everyone Research has been as long as others. This was modeled after the Nidoran Timed Research, which featured ten different sets of tasks that repeated, making for twenty pages. This improved upon the Nidoran Research as well because the tasks, with the buffed Incense and the simplicity of what players were asked to do, made for an easy, breezy event.

What Didn't Work in This Pokémon GO Event

Sneasel: Listen, I love Sneasel. However, it's a Pokémon with a highly boosted Shiny rate that is often featured in events. It also nests. If a player truly wants a Shiny Sneasel, it's very easy to get and many hardcore players have doubles upon doubles. Since Limited Research Days generally boost a Pokémon's Shiny rate, using a Pokémon like Sneasel that many players will already have isn't that strong of a choice.

Overall

This was a bit of a surprise event as it wasn't announced very far in advance. While the choice of Sneasel may not have been amazing, it was a nice bonus event. Also, Limited Research Days were missing for a long time in Pokémon GO before they returned with Minccino Limited Research Day in early 2020. It seems that they are back in full force