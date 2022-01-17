Pokémon GO Teases "A Bad Feeling" For Next Week

Pokémon GO has begun to tease "A Bad Feeling" for next week. Most players tend to think this is about a new wave of Team GO Rocket content, and they're likely correct. However… what if something else was planned? Something… Galactic?

In their latest announcement, Niantic describes the new Pokémon GO Power Plant event, saying:

Spark's intuition leads him to believe that the final mechanism of the door requires Electric-type Pokémon to power it. Work with Spark to catch Pokémon as he makes progress toward unlocking the final mechanism of the mysterious door located at the historical cave site. In this event inspired by the power plants found in the Kanto and Kalos regions, you'll be able to catch Pokémon like Magnemite, Voltorb, and Helioptile!

This event begins Wednesday, January 19th, 2022, at 10:00 AM and will run until Tuesday, February 1st, 2022, at 10:00 AM local time. That is an unusually long time for a Pokémon GO event, but it makes a bit more sense when you read on to the end of their post, where they tease a second wave of the event. At the end of the entry, they add:

A Bad Feeling… Beginning Monday, January 24, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. local time.

What could this mean? Well, a couple of things. Allow me to float two theories:

Team GO Rocket's Giovanni returns: The most likely cause is a new wave of Team GO Rocket content. New Shadows, maybe a new Shadow Legendary (maybe Regice to tie into the Tier Five raid feature?), maybe new Shiny Shadows for the Leaders, and maybe a new Team GO Rocket Special Research. This is what everyone is expecting due to this kind of content being teased this way in the past. There is also precedence for Team GO Rocket Special Research launching at midnight. However… we are in a very Sinnoh-themed time for this franchise due to the release of Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl and the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus. What better time would there be than now to introduce…

