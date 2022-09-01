Pokémon GO Teases New Events, A Raid Day, & More In September 2022

Niantic has announced an intense schedule of events coming this September 2022 to Pokémon GO, including quite a few exciting week-long and single-day offerings. Let's get into the details.

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in September 2022, as well as theories of what these events will include:

September 3rd: Inkay Limited Research. Limited Research Days have always either included Shiny-capable species or Shiny releases. Read on for the full details below.

September 6th – 12th: Psychic Spectacular. I'm thinking this will tie in with the as-of-yet unannounced release of Lunala. Having this month include two mystery raid rotations tying into Psychic-type and Steel-type events makes that a pretty obvious guess. I'm hoping we get either a Gothita or Solosis Shiny drop.

September 10th: Clefairy Commotion. This is another single-day event. I'm thinking it'll be like Wooper Watch, where the game flooded with Wooper, but we didn't get a boosted Shiny rate. We'll see.

September 11th: Deoxys Raid Day

September 16th – 21st: Test Your Mettle. Again, thinking we'll get Solgaleo here. Perhaps we can dial back to Kalos and get a Honedge drop, too?

September 18th: September Community Day

September 23rd – 25th: Safari Zone: Goyang

September 27th – October 3rd: Fashion Week. Please come back, Costumed Pokémon! I still need Kirlia and Butterfree to shine for me.

Here are the full details of Inkay Limited Research Day in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, from 11 AM – 2 PM local time.

Date and time: Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, from 11 AM – 2 PM local time.

Shiny Inkay: This event will see the release of Shiny Inkay. Shiny Inkay is dramatically different in color palette from the standard Inkay. It keeps the pink "hat," but its body becomes yellow. Be sure to catch at least two Shinies so that you can evolve one up to Malamar. In order to evolve Inkay to Malamar, you must turn your device upside down.

Field Research: Encounter Inkay by completing Field Research tasks. Historically, featured Pokémon have an incredibly boosted Shiny rate during Limited Research Days.

Wild Spawns: You will be able to encounter:
Alolan Rattata – can be Shiny
Murkrow – can be Shiny
Houndour – can be Shiny
Poochyena- can be Shiny
Nuzleaf
Sableye- can be Shiny
Purrloin
Galarian Zigzagoon as a rare spawn.

You will be able to encounter: Event Bonus: Double candy for catching Pokémon.