Pokémon GO Teases Sylveon, Xerneas, & More New Species

The upcoming Pokémon GO loading screen has leaked online. The artwork features some familiar favorites including Buneary, Kricketune, Petilil, and Whirlipede along with new species from the Kalos region, including a prominent shot of the unreleased Legendary Pokémon Xerneas. What is sure to get the most amount of interest piqued, though, is a silhouette that you have to almost squint to see. A silhouette that belongs to the Fairy-type Eevee evolution… Sylveon.

The above image was posted to Twitter by the Pokéminers, who are dataminers known for leaking information found in Pokémon GO's code. Along with this image, they confirm that the screen is set to activate "March 16th at midnight GMT." The unreleased species featured prominently are:

Xerneas: Pictured at the very top of the screen, overlooking the Pokémon below is the majestic Fairy-type Legendary, Xerneas, pictured in its Active Mode.

Pancham: This is the panda-esque Pokémon right in the lower middle of the screen between Kricketune and Petilil. It's a Fighting-type Pokémon that evolves into the dual Fighting/Dark-type Pangoro.

Aromatisse: Another Fairy-type Pokémon, Aromatisse is actually the evolved form of Spritzee.

Where is Sylveon, you ask? Let's take a closer look.

The silhouette is undoubtedly the Fairy-type Eeveelution, which is arguably the most anticipated Pokémon from Generation Six, full stop. All Eeveelutions are fan-favorites, but there is something special about Sylveon, which evolves from Affection and Friendship in the original games. It would be interesting to see Pokémon GO tie Sylveon's evolution to the Buddy Adventure feature in a way deeper than the traditional "Walk with your Buddy to evolve" task.

Also, it stands out in a major was that three of the four new species being teased here are Fairy-types. If that's a coincidence, it's a huge one. Could there be an upcoming Fairy-type event where we see the release of Xenerneas in raids, Spritzee in the wild, and Sylveon via evolution? We don't know that yet or exactly when these new species will arrive, but this image certainly has us hyped for the Kalos rollout to continue in Pokémon GO.