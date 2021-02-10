Magic: The Gathering Announces "Secret Lair: Smitten", And We Are!

On February 10th, Wizards of the Coast announced their newest Secret Lair superdrop for their ever-popular trading card game Magic: The Gathering, just in time for Valentine's Day. It's called Secret Lair: Smitten, and, as expected, we are in love with it! Alongside this announcement came a surprising sub-announcement nestled within, and we will get to that announcement when it becomes pertinent, but for now, here's what the Smitten superdrop as a whole entails!

Secret Lair: Faerie, Faerie, Faerie Rad

This drop is only available in foil, but looking at the cards and how their art corresponds to a certain ethereal iridesence, it's not hard to see why. This is similar to how during the previous superdrop some drops were only available in foil with others only in nonfoil.

Faerie, Faerie, Faerie Rad comes with foil versions of the following cards, at a price-point of $39.99 USD:

Glen Elendra Archmage

Mistbind Clique

Spellstutter Sprite

Vendillion Clique

Secret Lair: The Unfathomable Crushing Brutality of Basic Lands

This set of five basic lands* shows the unbearable metal heaviness of Kaldheim's environment and brutalist culture. Available in nonfoil for $29.99 USD or foil for $39.99 USD, these basic lands will be a centerpiece for most any dedicated landbase. Players may want to acquire multiples of this set for that reason.

(*: snow not included)

Secret Lair: Valentine's Day 2021

Featuring the saccharine-sweetness of five red and/or white cards and a token, this Secret Lair drop is sure to sate any sweet tooth. This drop is also available in nonfoil for $29.99 USD and in foil for $39.99 USD. The cards in this drop include:

Boros Charm

Gisela, Blade of Goldnight

Goblin Rabblemaster

Heliod, Sun-Crowned

Monastery Swiftspear

and a Goblin token

Secret Lair: Showcase: Kaldheim – Part 1

Part one of a two-part drop exemplifying the Kaldheim set's showcase frame, this drop as a whole contains six different "Titan" creatures from outside the Kaldheim set. Part 1 has blue and green Giants. For a price-point of $24.99 for a nonfoil set or $34.99 for a foil set, this part of the drop comes with the disclaimer that Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath is being banned from various formats on February 15th. The drop includes the following three cards out of six:

Frost Titan

Primeval Titan

Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath

Secret Lair: Showcase: Kaldheim – Part 2

The second part of the Showcase drop for Kaldheim, this Secret Lair product has no cards banned from their respective formats (yet). The Giants in this one are red and/or black. At a price point of $29.99 USD for nonfoil or $39.99 for foil, the drop comes with the following cards:

Grave Titan

Inferno Titan

Kroxa, Titan of Death's Hunger

Smitten Superdrop: All-Our-Love Bundle

Of course, if you can't decide on the perfect purchase to make for this superdrop, why not grab ahold of all of them? For $259.91 USD (a savings of $50), Wizards of the Coast is offering one of each of these drops in both the foil and nonfoil versions combined into one big bundle of joy.

What do you think of this Secret Lair product for Magic: The Gathering? Let us know in the comments below!