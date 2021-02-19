Pokémon GO Valentine's Day 2021 Event Complete Review

The Valentine's Day 2021 event ends tonight in Pokémon GO. Let's dive into this event to see what worked and what didn't work.

What Worked in This Pokémon GO Event:

The spawns: The focus was mostly on Pokémon pairs, such as male and female Nidoran, Minun and Plusle, and so on. Also, of course, we had the normal focus on pink species such as Luvdisc, Clefairy, Skitty, and more. It was a nice, cute event that didn't overstay its welcome, which takes us to…

The length: Five days! It's the perfect amount of time for an event like this. I think I speak for many trainers when I say I'm glad Pokémon GO has left Friday event-free so we get a refresher before the insanity that will be Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto on Saturday.

Surprise Shiny: The unannounced debut of Shiny Alomomola was exciting, but a bit complicated. It makes the plus column because new Shiny releases enrich the game, but the release itself was underwhelming.

New species: Munna and Musharna debuted in this event, and damn, is it refreshing to see Niantic make a new species available in the wild, raids, and tasks with a non-insane catch rate. It's been too long.

Friendship bonuses: The Friendship bonuses started with the Lunar New Year 2021 event and ran through the current Valentine's Day event. These saw increased chances at going Lucky with friends, increased chances of a trade going Lucky, increased trading distance, and more. These bonus perks are some of the best available in Pokémon GO.

What Didn't Work in This Pokémon GO Event:

The scarcity of desired tasks and raids: The one negative about the event is that the most desirable features were hard to find. Alomomola was only in raids and tasks, which were as rare as the infamous Gible raids in select events since its Shiny debut. Indeed, Alomomola joins Gible, Rufflet, and Deino as one of the Shinies that exists but is hardly something that can be hunted for as with normal Shiny releases. It's a matter of luck when it comes to even finding a raid or task featuring Alomomola, and the same was true of the Spinda task which was very uncommon. Some things have to be rare, yes, but considering the heart-pattern Spinda's lack of availability outside of the event, a presence in raids would've been preferable.

Overall:

Overall, despite the rarity of Alomomola and Spinda, the Valentine's Day 2021 event was another win for Pokémon GO.