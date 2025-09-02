Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon GO Wild Arena, Tales of Transformation

Pokémon GO Wild Arena 2025 Introduces Impidimp & Grimmsnarl

Pokémon GO Wild Arena 2025 will be both a digital global event as well as an in-person event in Nagaski, happening this November.

Wild Arena returns to Pokémon GO this November in the form of both an in-person and global, digital event. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Pokémon GO Wild Area: Global event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: November 15 and 16, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time.

November 15 and 16, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time. New Pokémon: Impidimp will be released for the first time, and it can be encountered in its Shiny form. It will appear in the wild and will hatch from 5 KM Eggs. You can use 25 Impidimp Candy to evolve Impidimp into Morgrem and 100 Impidimp Candy to evolve Morgrem into Grimmsnarl. Shadow Darkrai: Shadow Darkrai will debut in Shadow Raids with its Shiny unlocked.

Shiny release: Impidimp, Hatenna, Unown W, Shadow Cresselia, and Shadow Darkrai will all get their Shiny forms released.

Impidimp, Hatenna, Unown W, Shadow Cresselia, and Shadow Darkrai will all get their Shiny forms released. Wild Spawns: Spawns will appear in rotating hours: Lurking Dark Hour: Alolan Meowth (can be Shiny), Alolan Grimer (can be Shiny), Gastly (can be Shiny), Hoothoot (can be Shiny), Murkrow (can be Shiny), Sneasel (can be Shiny), Houndour (can be Shiny), Poochyena (can be Shiny), Galarian Zigzagoon (can be Shiny), Seedot (can be Shiny), Nincada (can be Shiny), Cacnea (can be Shiny), Kricketot (can be Shiny), Stunky (can be Shiny), Skorupi (can be Shiny), Scraggy (can be Shiny), Zorua (can be Shiny), Foongus (can be Shiny), Deino (can be Shiny), Inkay (can be Shiny), Phantump (can be Shiny), Impidimp (can be Shiny), and Dreepy. Fanciful Fairy Hour: Clefairy (can be Shiny), Alolan Vulpix (can be Shiny), Jigglypuff (can be Shiny), Galarian Ponyta (can be Shiny), Chansey (can be Shiny), Togetic (can be Shiny), Marill (can be Shiny), Snubbull (can be Shiny), Ralts (can be Shiny), Skitty (can be Shiny), Swablu (can be Shiny), Feebas (can be Shiny), Cherubi (can be Shiny), Audino (can be Shiny), Cottonee (can be Shiny), Espurr (can be Shiny), Dedenne (can be Shiny), Popplio (can be Shiny), Cutiefly (can be Shiny), Hatenna (can be Shiny), Impidimp (can be Shiny), Smoliv (can be Shiny), and Klefki. Incense encounters for Ticked Holders only: Unown: D, I, L, and W. All can be Shiny. Mighty Pokémon (see below). Legendary spawns: Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf. All can be Shiny.

Spawns will appear in rotating hours: Mighty Pokémon: Mighty Pokémon, which have higher IVs and are more likely to be XL/XXL, will return for this event. All of them can be Shiny, including species that are not normally available in their Shiny forms. These are best caught with GO Safari Balls. They will appear on different days: Saturday: Wigglytuff, Galarian Rapidash, Tyranitar, Mawile, Absol, Golurk, Hatterene, Obstagoon, and Meowscarada. All can be Shiny. Sunday: Alolan Ninetails, Galarian Weezing, Granbull, Houndoom, Gardevoir, Honchkrow, Garchomp, Drapion, and Weavile. All can be Shiny. Incense encounters on both days: Alolan Ninetails, Galarian Rapidash, Tyranitar, Mawile, Absol, Garchomp, Drapion, Weavile, Hatterene, and Meowscarada. All can be Shiny.

Mighty Pokémon, which have higher IVs and are more likely to be XL/XXL, will return for this event. All of them can be Shiny, including species that are not normally available in their Shiny forms. These are best caught with GO Safari Balls. They will appear on different days: Event bonuses: Up to three free Raid Passes per day by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms. Daily Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600. GO Snapshot Photobombs Field Research with event-themed species Ticket Holder Exclusive bonuses: Increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokémon. Daily Max Particle collection limit increased to 3,200. Increased Max Particles from Power Spots and exploration. 3/4 Max Particle cost for unlocking and powering up Max Moves. Up to six free Raid Passes per day by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms. 2× Candy for catching Pokémon. Increased chance of 5 km Eggs from spinning PokéStops and Photo Discs at Gyms. 1/2 Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event. Lure Modules activated will last for two hours. Six GO Snapshot surprise event encounters per day. Up to six Special Trades per day. 1/2 Stardust cost for trades.

Eggs: 5 KM: Mime Jr. (can be Shiny), Sandile (can be Shiny), Pawniard (can be Shiny), Carbink (can be Shiny), Impidump (can be Shiny), and Tinkatink.

Raids: Shadow Raids on Saturday: Shadow Cresselia (can be Shiny) Shadow Raids on Sunday: Shadow Darkrai (can be Shiny)

Special Research: This is exclusive to Ticket Holders. Niantic writes: "Ticket-holding Trainers can claim an exclusive Special Research story when Pokémon GO Wild Area: Global begins on November 15, 2025! In this branching research, you'll choose a path and become an expert on Dark- or Fairy-type Pokémon to earn one of two in-game medals."

This is exclusive to Ticket Holders. Niantic writes:

There will also be an in-person version of the event in Nagasaki.

